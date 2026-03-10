iPhone 18 Pro Series Could Feature Under-Display Face ID, A20 Pro Chip

The company habitually holds its iPhone launch event in the first or second week of September, and it is expected to follow the same pattern this year as well.

It reveals its new iPhone series update, and it is preparing to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Apple's recent reveal gets massive attention months before it's expected to launch in September 2026. According to recent reports, the iPhone series is expected to receive a major update.

It is expected that there will be better enhancements in design, camera technology, and battery performance. According to the reports, Apple will launch its iPhone 18 Pro in early September 2026.

The price of this model in India is expected to start at around Rs. 1,34,900. The larger iPhone 18 Pro Max could have a starting price of about Rs. 1,54,900. It may change later depending on its further features.

Apple's new A20 Pro chipset powers both the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max. It is expected to offer faster performance and better power efficiency compared to previous iPhones.

It is further highlighted that under-display Face ID technology could move facial recognition sensors beneath the screen. This would reduce or even eliminate the Dynamic Island cutout, offering the phone a cleaner full-screen design.

iPhone 18 Pro – Expected Specifications

Display

6.3-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display

ProMotion technology with 120Hz refresh rate

Under-display Face ID technology (reduced or removed Dynamic Island)

Always-On Display support

Ceramic Shield protection

Processor

Apple A20 Pro chipset

Built on an advanced 3nm architecture

Improved AI processing and graphics performance

Better power efficiency compared to the A19 series

Camera System

48MP main camera

An advanced sensor with a variable aperture lens

Enhanced AI image processing

Improved low-light photography

Advanced HDR and computational photography

12MP front camera

Cinematic mode and ProRes video support

Battery

Expected battery capacity: around 5,100 mAh

Up to 40 hours of battery life

Fast charging support

MagSafe wireless charging

Improved battery efficiency through the A20 Pro chip

Storage Options

256GB

512GB

1TB

Connectivity

5G support

Wi-Fi 7 support

Bluetooth 5.4

USB-C port

Satellite connectivity for emergency services

Build & Design

Titanium frame

Slimmer bezels

Improved durability

IP68 water and dust resistance

Expected Colour Options

Deep Red (Burgundy)

Purple

Brown

Silver

Expected Price in India

Starting price: ₹1,34,900

iPhone 18 Pro Max – Expected Specifications

Display

6.9-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display

120Hz ProMotion refresh rate

Under-display Face ID technology

Always-On Display

Reduced bezel design

Ceramic Shield protection

Processor

Apple A20 Pro chipset

Faster CPU and GPU performance

Enhanced machine learning and AI capabilities

Improved energy efficiency

Camera System

48MP primary camera

Variable aperture lens for professional photography

Improved computational photography

Advanced AI image processing

Enhanced low-light performance

12MP front camera

ProRes video recording and Cinematic mode

Battery

Expected battery capacity: 5,200 mAh

Battery life up to 40 hours

Fast wired charging

MagSafe wireless charging

Optimised battery management

Storage Options

256GB

512GB

1TB

Possible 2TB variant

Connectivity

5G support

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.4

USB-C charging port

Satellite connectivity

Build & Design

Premium titanium frame

Thinner bezels

Larger display with immersive viewing

IP68 water and dust resistance

Expected Colour Options

Deep Red (Burgundy)

Purple

Brown

Silver

Expected Price in India

Starting price: ₹1,54,900

The iPhone 18 series is anticipated to introduce one of Apple's most significant upgrades in recent years, featuring a redesigned display, enhanced cameras, a powerful new chip, and extended battery life.

However, Apple has yet to confirm these features officially, and additional details are expected to emerge as we approach the 2026 launch.