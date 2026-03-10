iPhone 18 Pro Series Could Feature Under-Display Face ID, A20 Pro Chip

Apple's recent reveal gets massive attention months before it's expected to launch in September 2026. According to recent reports, the iPhone series is expected to receive a major update.
It reveals its new iPhone series update, and it is preparing to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.
The company habitually holds its iPhone launch event in the first or second week of September, and it is expected to follow the same pattern this year as well.
It is expected that there will be better enhancements in design, camera technology, and battery performance. According to the reports, Apple will launch its iPhone 18 Pro in early September 2026.
The price of this model in India is expected to start at around Rs. 1,34,900. The larger iPhone 18 Pro Max could have a starting price of about Rs. 1,54,900. It may change later depending on its further features.
Apple's new A20 Pro chipset powers both the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max. It is expected to offer faster performance and better power efficiency compared to previous iPhones.
It is further highlighted that under-display Face ID technology could move facial recognition sensors beneath the screen. This would reduce or even eliminate the Dynamic Island cutout, offering the phone a cleaner full-screen design.
iPhone 18 Pro – Expected Specifications
Display
- 6.3-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display
- ProMotion technology with 120Hz refresh rate
- Under-display Face ID technology (reduced or removed Dynamic Island)
- Always-On Display support
- Ceramic Shield protection
Processor
- Apple A20 Pro chipset
- Built on an advanced 3nm architecture
- Improved AI processing and graphics performance
- Better power efficiency compared to the A19 series
Camera System
- 48MP main camera
- An advanced sensor with a variable aperture lens
- Enhanced AI image processing
- Improved low-light photography
- Advanced HDR and computational photography
- 12MP front camera
- Cinematic mode and ProRes video support
Battery
- Expected battery capacity: around 5,100 mAh
- Up to 40 hours of battery life
- Fast charging support
- MagSafe wireless charging
- Improved battery efficiency through the A20 Pro chip
Storage Options
Connectivity
- 5G support
- Wi-Fi 7 support
- Bluetooth 5.4
- USB-C port
- Satellite connectivity for emergency services
Build & Design
- Titanium frame
- Slimmer bezels
- Improved durability
- IP68 water and dust resistance
Expected Colour Options
- Deep Red (Burgundy)
- Purple
- Brown
- Silver
Expected Price in India
- Starting price: ₹1,34,900
iPhone 18 Pro Max – Expected Specifications
Display
- 6.9-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display
- 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate
- Under-display Face ID technology
- Always-On Display
- Reduced bezel design
- Ceramic Shield protection
Processor
- Apple A20 Pro chipset
- Faster CPU and GPU performance
- Enhanced machine learning and AI capabilities
- Improved energy efficiency
Camera System
- 48MP primary camera
- Variable aperture lens for professional photography
- Improved computational photography
- Advanced AI image processing
- Enhanced low-light performance
- 12MP front camera
- ProRes video recording and Cinematic mode
Battery
- Expected battery capacity: 5,200 mAh
- Battery life up to 40 hours
- Fast wired charging
- MagSafe wireless charging
- Optimised battery management
Storage Options
- 256GB
- 512GB
- 1TB
- Possible 2TB variant
Connectivity
- 5G support
- Wi-Fi 7
- Bluetooth 5.4
- USB-C charging port
- Satellite connectivity
Build & Design
- Premium titanium frame
- Thinner bezels
- Larger display with immersive viewing
- IP68 water and dust resistance
Expected Colour Options
- Deep Red (Burgundy)
- Purple
- Brown
- Silver
Expected Price in India
- Starting price: ₹1,54,900
The iPhone 18 series is anticipated to introduce one of Apple's most significant upgrades in recent years, featuring a redesigned display, enhanced cameras, a powerful new chip, and extended battery life.
However, Apple has yet to confirm these features officially, and additional details are expected to emerge as we approach the 2026 launch.