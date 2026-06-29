While the new lineup is not expected to introduce a major design overhaul, it could bring significant upgrades in performance, artificial intelligence, battery life and camera capabilities. However, these improvements may also come with a notable price increase.

Industry reports suggest that September 8 is the most likely date for the debut of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple's long-rumoured first foldable iPhone. The expected timeline closely follows last year's iPhone 17 series launch, which took place on September 9, 2025.

Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 18 series in the second week of September 2026, although the company has yet to announce a launch date officially.

According to research firms, the iPhone 18 Pro could start between $1,249 (around Rs 1.18 lakh) and $1,299 (around Rs 1.23 lakh), while the iPhone 18 Pro Max may be priced between $1,349 (around Rs 1.28 lakh) and $1,399 (around Rs 1.32 lakh).

Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to carry a premium price tag, starting at around $2,500 (roughly Rs 2.36 lakh), with higher storage variants reportedly reaching $3,000 (around Rs 2.83 lakh). The projected price hike comes amid rising component and manufacturing costs.

According to a Wall Street Journal report citing estimates from TechInsights, memory and storage costs for the base iPhone 18 Pro are expected to rise sharply.

DRAM costs could increase from about $39 to $145, while storage costs may jump from $13 to $51, pushing the device's production cost up by nearly 25 per cent compared to the iPhone 17 Pro.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has acknowledged that the company cannot absorb rising component costs indefinitely, although iPhone prices have so far remained unchanged in India and several global markets.

Performance and Features

Under the hood, the iPhone 18 Pro models are rumoured to feature Apple's new A20 Pro chipset, built on TSMC's advanced 2nm process. The new processor is expected to deliver faster performance, improved power efficiency, enhanced gaming and more powerful on-device AI capabilities.

The devices are also tipped to feature 12GB of RAM and ship with iOS 27, which introduces smarter Apple Intelligence features, a more conversational Siri, improved on-screen awareness, and deeper personal context.

Apple is also expected to debut its next-generation C2 modem, promising improved connectivity, greater power efficiency and enhanced satellite communication capabilities.

Display and Battery

The company may also adopt a more efficient LTPO+ display while retaining the same screen sizes: 6.3 inches for the iPhone 18 Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max.

Battery life is expected to improve thanks to the efficiency gains offered by the A20 Pro chip, with the Pro Max also rumoured to receive a larger battery.

Camera and Colours

Apple may also simplify the Camera Control button by removing its capacitive layer while retaining pressure-sensitive controls, making the component easier to manufacture and potentially less expensive to repair.

In terms of colours, Apple is expected to introduce a new Dark Cherry finish alongside Light Blue, Dark Grey, and Silver, offering buyers fresh options while maintaining the familiar design language.

With a stronger focus on AI-powered features, improved performance and battery efficiency, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is shaping up to be one of Apple's biggest hardware upgrades in recent years, even as buyers may have to pay significantly more for the new devices.