In recent months, rumours have given way to speculation about the expected features, designs, and colours of the upcoming iPhone foldable launch . Here is a detailed breakdown of the expected display, design, performance upgrades and pricing for Apple's upcoming foldable.

After a long while, Apple is likely to launch its first-ever foldable device later this year after sticking to similar iPhone models for a long time. While the organisation hasn't confirmed the device's name, it's unclear whether it will be called iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra.

iPhone is expected to launch its first-ever foldable smartphone, possibly named iPhone Ultra, later this year. The phone could feature a slim design similar to the book-style foldable model, with an A20 processor.

Apple iPhone fold/ iPhone ultra specific features:

Apple has reportedly been working on bringing a book-style foldable design to an upcoming 4:3-aspect-ratio device. The phone could come with a 5.5-inch OLED outer display and a 7.8-inch OLED panel that unfolds.

The phone could have featured a very sleek design, with a thickness of just 4.5mm when unfolded. Despite its slim design, it also features a titanium and aluminium chassis for heat dissipation and structural integrity.

Recent leaks suggest that the Apple iPhone will feature a near-invisible crease, ultra-thin glass, optically clear adhesive (OCA), and a liquid metal hinge.

It is expected that Apple's new foldable device will use the A20 chip set built on TSMC's 2nm process, a similar processor to the one in the Apple 18 Pro. It is expected to deliver up to 15% faster performance and greater efficiency than the current A19 processor in the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The iPhone is expected to feature 12GB of RAM and carry the same design as the iPhone 18 Pro to improve the performance of Apple's intelligence features. The other expected feature of the upcoming device is an e-SIM-only device across all markets, breaking the pattern of the Physical SIM card method.

It also breaks the Qualcomm modem and instead uses the C2 modem for mmWave 5G support and Wi-Fi 7. It aims to launch by bypassing Face ID and instead use Touch ID integrated into the power button on the side, similar to the implementation on iPads.

According to reports, the device could feature a 48MP main sensor and a 48MP wide-angle lens. Besides, there could be a front-facing punch-hole camera attached to the outer display, with a 24MP under-display camera on the inner screen.

It is the first device to run on iOS 27, Apple's new UI alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Unlike the flashy colours of the Apple iPhone 17 Pro, which are likely to be adopted for the iPhone 18 Pro series, the upcoming iPhone fold could come in more traditional colours like silver, black, and white.

Expected features and specifications Specification Details Design Outer Display 5.5-inch OLED outer display Inner Display 7.8-inch OLED panel that unfolds Processor Chipset A20 chip set built on TSMC's 2nm process Operating System OS Run on iOS 27 Storage RAM 12GB of RAM Camera Main Camera 48MP main sensor Wide-angle Camera 48MP wide-angle lens Inner Screen Camera 24MP under-display camera on the inner screen Colours Available Colors silver, black, white Price 256GB Model $2,320 512GB Model $2,610 1TB Model $2,900

Price and Availability

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to launch along with the iPhone 18 Pro in September this year. The exact date will be known when we get close to the launch month. According to MacRumors, the phone could cost upwards of $2000, putting it in the ultra-flagship category, around double that of Apple's current Pro models. The iPhone Fold 256GB model could be priced at $2,320, the 512GB model at $2,610, and the 1TB model at $2,900.

Apple's officials will announce the devices' availability and Indian pricing later.