The iPhone 17, which debuted at ₹82,900 for the 256GB variant, now costs ₹99,900. The 512GB version is priced at ₹1,24,900.

The latest revision affects both newer and older models, with buyers facing higher prices instead of the usual price cuts that often follow a new iPhone launch.

Apple has raised prices on several iPhone models in India after launching the iPhone 18 Pro series.

iPhone 17e and iPhone Air get major price hikes

The price increase is not limited to the iPhone 17. Apple has also raised prices for the iPhone 16, iPhone 17e, and iPhone Air.

The iPhone 17e has received a ₹15,000 price hike, increasing from its introductory price of ₹64,900 to ₹79,900.

The iPhone Air has seen the biggest increase, with its price rising from ₹1,19,900 to ₹1,49,900, a ₹30,000 jump.

The iPhone 17 continues to be offered in Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender, Black and White finishes.

Why are iPhones getting more expensive?

The latest price increases come as the global technology industry deals with rising memory and storage component costs.

The rapid expansion of AI data centres has created enormous demand for memory technologies, including DRAM, HBM and NAND. Semiconductor manufacturers are struggling to meet demand, tightening supply and driving up component prices.

The shortage is also affecting other consumer electronics, including budget smartphones, laptops, televisions and home appliances. Manufacturers face higher costs as they compete for limited memory supply.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has also said rising memory and storage costs could force the company to raise product prices to offset higher expenses.

iPhone 18 Pro also gets a higher price

Apple has not restricted the price increase to existing models. The newly launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are also more expensive than their predecessors.

The new Pro models are around $100 more expensive in the US, with the global memory shortage among the factors behind the increase.

Apple is also using the iPhone 18 Pro launch to highlight its latest AI developments, particularly the upgraded Siri. The company is emphasising privacy and security while expanding AI features for everyday tasks.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 18 Pro

The iPhone 18 Pro brings several upgrades over the standard iPhone 17, particularly in performance and photography.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 18 Pro Feature iPhone 17 iphone 18 pro Position Standard model Pro model Chip A19 A20 Pro Display 6.3-inch ProMotion 6.3-inch ProMotion Main camera 48MP 48MP upgraded Pro camera Ultra-wide 48MP 48MP Telephoto 2x optical-quality Dedicated telephoto camera AI Apple Intelligence Enhanced AI and Siri features Performance Standard A19 performance Higher-end A20 Pro performance Target user Everyday use Power users and photography-focused buyers

The iPhone 17 is the more affordable standard model, while the iPhone 18 Pro sits at the higher end with a faster Pro chipset, more advanced camera hardware, and additional premium features.

Apple's iPhone lineup is getting costlier

The latest price revisions mark an unusual situation for Indian iPhone buyers. Instead of older models becoming cheaper after a new generation arrives, several existing iPhones have become more expensive.

The memory prices rising amid the growing AI infrastructure boom, Apple and other electronics manufacturers may continue passing some of these higher component costs on to consumers.