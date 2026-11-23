The upcoming lineup may also include the iPhone 18e and the second-generation iPhone Air 2. Reports suggest that Apple could announce these models in early March, with sales potentially beginning on March 12 or March 19. However, the company has not confirmed the launch timeline.

While the premium models are expected to launch in September 2026, the standard iPhone 18 could make its debut in March or April 2027.

Apple is reportedly preparing to change its iPhone launch schedule in 2027, with the standard iPhone 18 expected to arrive several months after the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The smartphone industry is also facing concerns over rising memory and RAM costs, which could affect the pricing of upcoming devices.

According to leaks, Apple may raise the starting price of the iPhone 18 by $100 in the US, to $999. If this happens, the Indian price could move closer to ₹1 lakh.

Apple has not announced the official pricing or availability details. The final Indian price will depend on the company's decision at launch.

iPhone 18 Expected Specifications

The standard iPhone 18 is expected to receive improvements in processing power, display performance and battery efficiency. However, its overall design and camera arrangement may remain largely familiar.

iPhone 18 Expected Specifications Specification Expected Details Display 6.3-inch OLED display Refresh Rate 120Hz Processor Apple A20 chip Manufacturing Process 2nm Modem Apple C2 modem Rear Camera 48MP primary + 48MP ultra-wide Front Camera 24MP with Centre Stage support Operating System iOS 27 Battery Details not revealed RAM Expected upgrade; capacity unknown

iPhone 18: Expected Features and Upgrades

Apple A20 Processor

The iPhone 18 is expected to be powered by Apple's upcoming A20 processor, reportedly manufactured using a 2nm process. The new chipset is tipped to consume around 30% less power than its predecessor.

If these claims prove accurate, the improved power efficiency could help extend battery life without requiring a significant increase in battery capacity. The phone is also expected to receive a RAM upgrade, although its exact capacity remains unknown.

Display

Apple is reportedly planning to retain the 6.3-inch OLED display introduced with the previous generation. The panel is expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smoother scrolling and animations.

There are also rumours that Apple could reduce the size of the Dynamic Island. However, reports differ on whether this change will be introduced on the standard iPhone 18 or remain exclusive to the Pro models.

Cameras

The standard iPhone 18 is expected to retain a dual rear camera setup, similar to the iPhone 17. It could feature a 48MP primary sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide camera.

For selfies and video calls, Apple may introduce a 24MP front camera with Centre Stage support.

However, the variable aperture technology rumoured for the iPhone 18 Pro models may not be included in the standard version. While the camera system is expected to deliver improvements, major hardware changes may not be a priority for this model.

New Camera Design and Button

Leaked dummy units suggest that Apple could introduce a raised camera plateau on the rear panel, making the standard iPhone 18 look more similar to its Pro siblings.

The Camera Control button may also receive a mechanical redesign. Instead of the current touch-sensitive mechanism, Apple could adopt a pressure-based system that responds differently to light and firm presses.

Apple C2 Modem and iOS 27

Another expected hardware change is the inclusion of Apple's C2 modem. However, details about its performance and connectivity improvements remain limited.

The iPhone 18 is expected to run iOS 27 out of the box. The software could introduce a more capable Siri, reportedly developed with assistance from Google. Improvements to Apple's AI features, combined with the new processor, could be among the biggest upgrades in the upcoming model.

What to Expect

The iPhone 18 could bring meaningful improvements to performance, power efficiency and AI capabilities. However, its camera arrangement and overall design may remain close to the previous generation.

With a possible price increase and a delayed launch compared with the Pro models, Apple fans may have to wait until early 2027 to see what the standard iPhone 18 offers.

All specifications, pricing and launch details remain based on reports and leaks, as Apple has yet to announce the device officially.