iPhone 18 Expected to Launch in Spring 2027 With A20 Chip

The upcoming smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Apple's next-generation A20 chipset and a redesigned rear camera layout.

Unlike previous generations, the company is expected to separate the launch schedules of its standard and Pro models, potentially making customers wait several months for the regular iPhone 18.

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch the standard iPhone 18 in spring 2027, after debuting the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in fall 2026.

Other expected upgrades include a smaller Dynamic Island, a 48-megapixel dual-camera system and an updated front-facing camera.

In India, the iPhone 18 could cost between Rs 1.1 lakh and Rs 1.3 lakh. However, Apple has not officially confirmed the smartphone's launch date, pricing or specifications.

iPhone 18 Launch Timeline and Expected Price

Apple is expected to introduce the standard iPhone 18 in spring 2027, potentially following its traditional autumn launch window for premium models with a staggered release schedule.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have already debuted in fall 2026, according to the reported launch timeline. The standard model could arrive several months later, allowing Apple to spread its product announcements across different periods.

The iPhone 18 is tipped to launch in India at an estimated price of Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.30 lakh. The final price could vary depending on the storage configuration and market-specific pricing.

Apple has yet to announce an official launch date or pricing details for the upcoming smartphone.

Redesigned Rear Camera Plateau Expected

Apple could introduce a horizontal camera plateau on the iPhone 18, following a design direction similar to what has been reported for the iPhone 18 Pro series.

The redesigned camera island is expected to give the standard model a more consistent appearance across Apple's smartphone lineup.

However, the regular iPhone 18 is still expected to retain a dual-camera setup rather than adopting the additional camera hardware available on higher-end models.

The rear camera system is tipped to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera. This combination could provide flexibility for everyday photography, landscape shots and wider group photographs.

It remains unclear whether Apple will include a LiDAR scanner in the redesigned camera arrangement. The sensor supports depth detection and certain augmented reality applications, but its inclusion in the standard iPhone 18 has not been confirmed.

A20 Chip Could Deliver Improved Performance

The iPhone 18 is expected to use Apple's A20 chipset, which is also tipped to power the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The next-generation processor could improve performance and power efficiency, potentially helping the smartphone handle demanding applications, gaming, and AI-powered features more effectively.

Using the same processor family across the standard and Pro models could also narrow the performance gap between the two tiers.

However, differences in GPU configuration, memory and other hardware could still distinguish the standard iPhone 18 from its more expensive siblings.

The handset may also feature Apple's C2 modem, which is expected to handle cellular connectivity. The exact modem specifications and supported network features have not yet been confirmed.

Camera Upgrades Could Include an 18MP Front Camera

Beyond the rear camera redesign, Apple could upgrade the iPhone 18's front-facing camera.

The smartphone is tipped to feature an 18-megapixel front camera with Centre Stage functionality. This feature is designed to keep subjects appropriately framed during supported video calls, potentially making the phone more useful for video conferencing and group conversations.

On the rear, the combination of 48-megapixel primary and ultrawide cameras could provide a versatile photography experience. However, the final sensor specifications, image-processing features and video capabilities remain unknown.

It is not yet clear whether the standard iPhone 18 will receive every camera feature introduced with the Pro models or retain certain limitations to distinguish the two product tiers.

RAM and Colour Options

The iPhone 18 could arrive with either 9GB or 12GB of RAM, according to preliminary reports. Apple has not confirmed the memory configuration, and the final amount could depend on the model's hardware requirements and software features.

If included, the extra memory could help with multitasking and demanding applications. Combined with the A20 chipset, it may also support more advanced on-device processing.

The smartphone is expected to launch in three colour options, although their names and finishes have not yet been revealed.

Apple could also make further changes to the phone's exterior design, but the available information does not provide a complete list of design differences between the standard and Pro models.

What to Expect From the iPhone 18

The standard iPhone 18 is shaping up to be a significant update if the reported specifications prove accurate.

A 120Hz OLED display, the A20 chipset, a smaller Dynamic Island and redesigned rear cameras could make the smartphone an attractive option for users seeking updated hardware without purchasing a Pro model.

The expected spring 2027 launch would also represent a change in Apple's release strategy, with the standard model arriving separately from its premium counterparts.

However, the reported price, processor, camera specifications, RAM configurations and colour options remain unconfirmed.

Apple has not officially announced the iPhone 18's launch date or full specifications, so treat these details as preliminary until the company makes an announcement.