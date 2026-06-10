The display is rumoured to operate at a standard 60Hz refresh rate, which is sufficient for web browsing, video streaming, social media, and general smartphone tasks. It is expected to support HDR content and offer improved power efficiency compared to previous generations.

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.9-inch LTPO+ OLED display that delivers sharp colours, deep blacks, and excellent brightness for everyday use.

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are tipped to bring a slimmer Dynamic Island, an A20 chip, and upgrades to the battery and camera. Leaks suggest that the upcoming devices in India will maintain the current generation's prices despite rising production costs.

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro is expected to include a more advanced 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with Apple's ProMotion technology. This display can dynamically adjust its refresh rate from 1 Hz to 120 Hz, resulting in smoother scrolling, more responsive gaming, and improved battery efficiency.

It is also expected to deliver higher peak brightness, enhanced colour accuracy, and premium display features, making it particularly appealing for photography, video editing, and other demanding visual tasks. These specifications are based on industry reports and rumours, as Apple has not yet officially announced the iPhone 18 series.

Camera features

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a dual-camera system with wide and ultra-wide sensors for everyday photography, enhancing detail and colour accuracy. It will utilise advanced computational photography to deliver better low-light performance and more natural skin tones.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max will come with a triple-camera setup, including wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, offering enhanced zoom capabilities, improved night photography, and potential LiDAR support, catering to users seeking professional-level photography and flexibility in various lighting conditions.

Chipset, performance and Battery life

The upcoming Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a dual-camera system with a main wide sensor and an ultra-wide sensor, enhancing everyday photography. It is expected to improve image quality through advanced computational photography, providing better low-light performance, smarter HDR, and more natural skin tones.

In terms of battery life, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to offer solid all-day usage with improved efficiency compared to earlier models, with a focus on balanced power consumption.

The iPhone 18 Pro, however, is expected to deliver slightly longer or more optimised battery life despite higher display and processing demands, thanks to better power management, LTPO display efficiency, and advanced chip optimisation.

Colour updates

Based on current leaks, Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max may come in colours such as Black, White/Silver, Light Blue, Pink, or similar soft tones, depending on Apple's final decision. Standard iPhones usually avoid very bold "Pro-style" colours and instead offer friendly, everyday shades that appeal to a wide audience.

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a more premium, darker colour palette. According to multiple leaks, Apple is testing colours such as Light Blue, Silver, Dark Grey, and a special "Dark Cherry" (deep wine-red), which is likely to be the standout signature colour of the lineup.

Regarding pricing, Apple has not officially announced anything yet. However, leaks suggest the iPhone 18 series may start close to current-generation pricing.

Key specifications

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Specification Details Display Screen Size 6.3-inch LTPO+ OLED display Feature Slimmer Dynamic Island Processor Chip Apple A20 chip (2nm process) Camera Setup Triple rear camera setup Main Sensor Variable aperture main sensor Telephoto Improved telephoto lens Connectivity Modem Apple C2 modem 5G mmWave 5G support Satellite Enhanced satellite connectivity Colours (Expected) Options Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Dark Grey, Silver