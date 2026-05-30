The leak suggests that the device will be launched in novelty colour variations. A fresh leak suggests that Apple plans to offer the upcoming devices in four colours: Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Black, and Silver.

The most noticeable information is that Apple is moving away from its already hit colour combinations in the upcoming Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max lineup.

Apple's upcoming iPhone may feature new cool colours and subtle design refinements, according to leaks surfacing, scheduled to launch in September 2026.

Breaking from the previously seen rustic orange, it chooses an attractive dark berry as the highlight colour.

Display features

The iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max are expected to retain their displays. The leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max retains a 6.9-inch display.

Apple is also rumoured to introduce new LTPO+ display panels, which may offer better power efficiency, richer colours and improved brightness while maintaining smooth refresh rates. Instead, the company is reportedly working on reducing the size of the Dynamic Island.

According to the new leaks, the new Dynamic Island is 35 per cent narrower than the current implementation.

Battery upgrades

Leaks suggest that the flagship phones will feature a massive battery between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh, making it slightly larger than the previous generation's.

It is expected to deliver real-world endurance by delivering noticeable gains when combined with a more efficient display and a next-generation chipset.

Camera upgrades

Apple is planning several camera upgrades. One of the most interesting and talked-about changes is a possible variable-aperture system for the primary camera. This feature would allow the camera to adjust the amount of incoming light, potentially giving users more flexibility in different shooting conditions.

The company is reportedly testing a new three-layer stacked image sensor developed by Samsung. It will allow upgrading the sensor.

The upgraded sensor is expected to improve image quality by reducing noise, improving responsiveness and delivering better dynamic range.

Another attention is the telephoto camera, which mainly offers a wider aperture that may help capture brighter images in low-light situations. Furthermore, some leaks also suggest that Apple is exploring teleconverter-inspired technology to enhance zoom performance.

Chipset upgrade

Apple's upcoming lineup is expected to be powered by the A20 processor. The chip is being manufactured using TSMC's advanced 2nm process, marking another major step forward in efficiency and performance.

Reports show that the new chipset will deliver 15 per cent better performance while improving power efficiency by nearly 30 per cent compared to its predecessor. The memory is placed closer to the processor thanks to new packaging technology, which ultimately delivers improved Apple Intelligence features and frees up internal space.

The company is expected to introduce its next-generation C2 modem, which may bring mmWave 5G support alongside stronger satellite communication capabilities. It shows the company's improving connectivity work.