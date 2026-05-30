Technology

iPhone 18 Pro & 18 Pro Max With Vibrant New Colors, Features, & Specs

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup, expected in September 2026, may arrive in new colours like Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Silver, and Black. Leaks suggest a smaller Dynamic Island, A20 2nm chipset, larger 5,100mAh+ battery, LTPO+ display, & upgraded 48MP cameras for better performance & photography

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro max
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro max colours leaked

Apple's upcoming iPhone may feature new cool colours and subtle design refinements, according to leaks surfacing, scheduled to launch in September 2026.

The most noticeable information is that Apple is moving away from its already hit colour combinations in the upcoming Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max lineup.

Colour upgrades

The leak suggests that the device will be launched in novelty colour variations. A fresh leak suggests that Apple plans to offer the upcoming devices in four colours: Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Black, and Silver.

Breaking from the previously seen rustic orange, it chooses an attractive dark berry as the highlight colour.

Display features

The iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max are expected to retain their displays. The leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max retains a 6.9-inch display.

Apple is also rumoured to introduce new LTPO+ display panels, which may offer better power efficiency, richer colours and improved brightness while maintaining smooth refresh rates. Instead, the company is reportedly working on reducing the size of the Dynamic Island.

According to the new leaks, the new Dynamic Island is 35 per cent narrower than the current implementation.

Battery upgrades

Leaks suggest that the flagship phones will feature a massive battery between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh, making it slightly larger than the previous generation's.

It is expected to deliver real-world endurance by delivering noticeable gains when combined with a more efficient display and a next-generation chipset.

Camera upgrades

Apple is planning several camera upgrades. One of the most interesting and talked-about changes is a possible variable-aperture system for the primary camera. This feature would allow the camera to adjust the amount of incoming light, potentially giving users more flexibility in different shooting conditions.

The company is reportedly testing a new three-layer stacked image sensor developed by Samsung. It will allow upgrading the sensor.

The upgraded sensor is expected to improve image quality by reducing noise, improving responsiveness and delivering better dynamic range.

Another attention is the telephoto camera, which mainly offers a wider aperture that may help capture brighter images in low-light situations. Furthermore, some leaks also suggest that Apple is exploring teleconverter-inspired technology to enhance zoom performance.

Chipset upgrade

Apple's upcoming lineup is expected to be powered by the A20 processor. The chip is being manufactured using TSMC's advanced 2nm process, marking another major step forward in efficiency and performance.

Reports show that the new chipset will deliver 15 per cent better performance while improving power efficiency by nearly 30 per cent compared to its predecessor. The memory is placed closer to the processor thanks to new packaging technology, which ultimately delivers improved Apple Intelligence features and frees up internal space.

The company is expected to introduce its next-generation C2 modem, which may bring mmWave 5G support alongside stronger satellite communication capabilities. It shows the company's improving connectivity work.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Size6.9-inch LTPO+ display
Dynamic IslandReduced size (up to 35%)
Processor
ChipsetA20 Pro chipset
ProcessTSMC 2nm process
Design
Thickness8.8mm
WeightApproximately 240g
FinishSingle-tone finish
Colours
Available OptionsDark Cherry, Silver, Light Blue, Dark Grey
Battery
Capacity5,100mAh-5,200mAh
Rear Cameras
ConfigurationTriple 48MP cameras
Main48MP with variable aperture
Ultrawide48MP
Telephoto48MP 4x with larger aperture
Front Camera
Selfie Camera18MP Centre Stage
Software
Operating SystemiOS 27
Connectivity
Special FeaturesSatellite Support
Launch & Pricing
Expected LaunchSeptember 2026

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles
Loading comments...