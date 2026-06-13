The latest leak points to three colour options for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup: Dark Cherry, Light Blue and Black.

While Apple has not officially announced any details about the iPhone 18 series, a growing number of reports suggest that the company is preparing a substantial upgrade focused on performance, display technology and camera improvements rather than a complete redesign.

Apple's next-generation iPhone 18 series is already generating significant buzz months ahead of its expected launch, with fresh leaks revealing potential colour options, hardware upgrades and design refinements for the upcoming flagship lineup.

Among them, Dark Cherry is attracting the most attention. The shade reportedly blends red and pink tones, creating a softer, more premium look than the bold red finishes Apple has offered in the past. Industry watchers believe Apple could position Dark Cherry as the signature colour of the iPhone 18 Pro series.

The Light Blue variant is said to feature a deeper tone than previous blue Pro models, while the Black version could adopt a subtle two-tone design, pairing a darker camera module with a matte-finished rear panel.

A20 Pro Chip and Next-Generation Modem

One of the biggest upgrades expected this year is Apple's new A20 Pro chip, which is rumoured to be built using TSMC's advanced 2nm manufacturing process.

The new processor is expected to deliver faster performance, improved power efficiency and better thermal management compared to the A19 Pro found in the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. Leaks also suggest Apple could introduce its next-generation C2 modem, bringing enhanced connectivity and battery efficiency.

Smaller Dynamic Island Expected

Apple is reportedly working to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island on the Pro models by moving some Face ID components beneath the display.

Although a fully under-display Face ID system is not expected this year, the change could result in a cleaner front design and provide users with more usable screen space.

Display Improvements

The iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.

Reports indicate that Apple may introduce upgraded display technology that not only improves visual quality but also enhances power efficiency, potentially contributing to longer battery life. Battery capacities are expected to remain similar to the current generation.

Camera Upgrades in Focus

Apple is also expected to refine its camera system with improvements aimed at photography enthusiasts.

Rumoured upgrades include:

Better telephoto lens performance

Improved portrait photography

Enhanced low-light image quality

Reduced image noise

Faster image processing

Improved dynamic range

Rather than introducing a completely new camera setup, Apple appears to be focusing on improving image quality through hardware refinements and computational photography enhancements.

Release Date and Pricing Expectations

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max during its traditional September 2026 launch event.

Some reports suggest the company may separate the release schedules of its premium and standard models, potentially launching the regular iPhone 18 later. Rumours also suggest that Apple's first foldable iPhone could debut alongside the Pro models.

As for pricing, Apple has not announced official figures. However, industry estimates suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could start around $1,000, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max may begin at approximately $1,200. These prices remain speculative and should not be considered official.

How Different Is It from the iPhone 17 Series?

Based on current leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to focus on refinement rather than reinvention. Key improvements may include the A20 Pro chip, a smaller Dynamic Island, upgraded display technology, improved camera performance and new colour options.

While the overall design language may remain familiar, the combination of performance gains, efficiency improvements and camera enhancements could make the iPhone 18 Pro one of Apple's most polished flagship upgrades in recent years.

As always, Apple has yet to confirm any of these details, and the final specifications, colours and pricing could change before the devices are officially unveiled.