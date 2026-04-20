Earlier, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg suggested that orange is unlikely to be Apple Inc.'s preferred choice this year, with the company instead leaning towards a "Dark Red" finish for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Months ahead of the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro Max , rumours surrounding Apple Inc.'s flagship continue to gain momentum. While the company has remained tight-lipped about the devices' official details and features, leaks have offered a glimpse of the expected upgrades. A recent report has also revealed that it could be the first look at the upcoming colour options.

Rumours about the iPhone 18 Pro Max continue, with a leak revealing potential colour options, including a combination of Dark and light colours, and an expected massive 5200 mAh battery.

Building on this, a recent Macworld report, citing sources familiar with Apple's supply chain, claims that both the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models may be offered in Light Blue (Pantone 2121), Dark Cherry (Pantone 6076), Dark Grey (Pantone 426C), and Silver (Pantone 427C) colour options.

The report also suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro lineup hasn't entered mass production yet, and Apple still has time to change the colours.

Previously, Macworld reported that the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be launched in black or steel grey, but in contrast, there is no such colour launch.

iPhone 18 Pro Max expected features

Apple is expected to equip the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max with the same 6.83-inch and 6.9-inch ProMotion OLED displays seen in the previous generation. However, the new iPhone 18 Pro Max may feature a significantly smaller Dynamic Island, with reports suggesting a 35% reduction in size.

As the previous iPhone Pro series featured dual colours, it is reported that the upcoming series will not follow suit and will feature only a single colour, with a back glass and aluminium frame look.

The phones are likely to run on the A20 chip, built on TSMC's 2nm process, with reportedly 15 percent faster speeds and 30 percent greater efficiency than their predecessors. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is highlighted for its massive battery ever on an iPhone at 5,100-5,200 mAh, and it features Apple's in-house C2 modem, rather than the Qualcomm modem existing in its predecessor.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications Specification Details Display iPhone 18 Pro Max 6.9-inch OLED display Refresh Rate 120Hz refresh rate Dynamic Island Smaller Dynamic Island Design Frame Aluminium frame (similar to iPhone 17 Pro) Back Unified glass back finish Camera Plateau Large camera plateau Thickness (Pro Max) ~8.8mm Performance Chip A20 Pro chip (TSMC 2nm process) Performance Improvement Up to 15% faster performance Power Efficiency Up to 30% better power efficiency Camera Rear Camera System Triple camera setup: 48MP primary, 48MP ultra-wide, 48MP 4x telephoto Sensor Technology New three-layer stacked sensor (Samsung, rumoured) Front Camera Selfie Camera Punch-hole selfie camera Face ID Under-display Face ID (Pro models) Battery Pro Max Battery Estimated 5100-5200mAh battery Colour Options (Expected) Available Colors Light Blue (Pantone 2121), Dark Cherry (Pantone 6076), Dark Grey (Pantone 426C), Silver (Pantone 427C)

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price

The Phone could cost the same as last year, with reports suggesting Apple plans to absorb the higher prices of memory chips and manufacturing.

The Phone could begin at $1,099, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could start at $1,199. Regardless, the Indian prices of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup are expected to increase, as it was evident with the iPhone 17e.