Technology

iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch Soon: New Features and Colour Upgrades Revealed

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to feature a larger 5200mAh battery, new premium colour options, and improved performance, while Apple may keep US pricing unchanged but could increase prices in India.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max will launch soon, features and colour upgrades revealed

Rumours about the iPhone 18 Pro Max continue, with a leak revealing potential colour options, including a combination of Dark and light colours, and an expected massive 5200 mAh battery.

Months ahead of the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro Max, rumours surrounding Apple Inc.'s flagship continue to gain momentum. While the company has remained tight-lipped about the devices' official details and features, leaks have offered a glimpse of the expected upgrades. A recent report has also revealed that it could be the first look at the upcoming colour options.

iPhone 18 Pro Max expected colour options

Earlier, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg suggested that orange is unlikely to be Apple Inc.'s preferred choice this year, with the company instead leaning towards a "Dark Red" finish for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Building on this, a recent Macworld report, citing sources familiar with Apple's supply chain, claims that both the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models may be offered in Light Blue (Pantone 2121), Dark Cherry (Pantone 6076), Dark Grey (Pantone 426C), and Silver (Pantone 427C) colour options.

The report also suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro lineup hasn't entered mass production yet, and Apple still has time to change the colours.

Previously, Macworld reported that the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be launched in black or steel grey, but in contrast, there is no such colour launch.

iPhone 18 Pro Max expected features

Apple is expected to equip the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max with the same 6.83-inch and 6.9-inch ProMotion OLED displays seen in the previous generation. However, the new iPhone 18 Pro Max may feature a significantly smaller Dynamic Island, with reports suggesting a 35% reduction in size.

As the previous iPhone Pro series featured dual colours, it is reported that the upcoming series will not follow suit and will feature only a single colour, with a back glass and aluminium frame look.

The phones are likely to run on the A20 chip, built on TSMC's 2nm process, with reportedly 15 percent faster speeds and 30 percent greater efficiency than their predecessors. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is highlighted for its massive battery ever on an iPhone at 5,100-5,200 mAh, and it features Apple's in-house C2 modem, rather than the Qualcomm modem existing in its predecessor.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
iPhone 18 Pro Max6.9-inch OLED display
Refresh Rate120Hz refresh rate
Dynamic IslandSmaller Dynamic Island
Design
FrameAluminium frame (similar to iPhone 17 Pro)
BackUnified glass back finish
Camera PlateauLarge camera plateau
Thickness (Pro Max)~8.8mm
Performance
ChipA20 Pro chip (TSMC 2nm process)
Performance ImprovementUp to 15% faster performance
Power EfficiencyUp to 30% better power efficiency
Camera
Rear Camera SystemTriple camera setup: 48MP primary, 48MP ultra-wide, 48MP 4x telephoto
Sensor TechnologyNew three-layer stacked sensor (Samsung, rumoured)
Front Camera
Selfie CameraPunch-hole selfie camera
Face IDUnder-display Face ID (Pro models)
Battery
Pro Max BatteryEstimated 5100-5200mAh battery
Colour Options (Expected)
Available ColorsLight Blue (Pantone 2121), Dark Cherry (Pantone 6076), Dark Grey (Pantone 426C), Silver (Pantone 427C)

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price

The Phone could cost the same as last year, with reports suggesting Apple plans to absorb the higher prices of memory chips and manufacturing.

The Phone could begin at $1,099, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could start at $1,199. Regardless, the Indian prices of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup are expected to increase, as it was evident with the iPhone 17e.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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