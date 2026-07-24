While Apple has not officially confirmed pricing or specifications, reports suggest the company is facing higher production expenses due to TSMC's advanced 2nm chip manufacturing process and soaring memory prices.

According to industry reports, the iPhone 18 Pro Max may become Apple's most expensive non-folding smartphone yet, with rising manufacturing costs expected to play a major role.

Apple's next-generation flagship smartphone could come with a significantly higher price tag if recent leaks prove accurate.

If these costs are passed on to consumers, the iPhone 18 lineup could be notably more expensive than the current generation.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price Leak

According to the latest rumours, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could start at CNY 15,670 in China.

If accurate, the flagship would cost roughly Rs. 14,200 more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, making it Apple's costliest non-foldable iPhone to date. At this price point, it would compete directly with several premium foldable smartphones already available in the Chinese market.

Apple has yet to announce official pricing, and the leaked figures should be treated as speculation until the company makes an official announcement.

Why Could the Price Increase?

The expected price hike is largely linked to increasing hardware production costs.

Industry estimates indicate that TSMC's 2nm semiconductor wafers cost around $30,000 per wafer, making them approximately 50-66% more expensive than the current 3nm process.

The first-generation flagship chips built on the 2nm process are also expected to cost over 20% more to manufacture.

Reports further claim that Apple has secured more than half of TSMC's initial 2nm production capacity for its upcoming A20 Pro chipset, increasing manufacturing expenses for the iPhone 18 series.

Memory prices have also risen sharply this year. DRAM contract prices reportedly increased by 90-95% in the first quarter, followed by another 58-63% rise in the second quarter.

Combined DRAM and NAND flash memory prices have climbed by more than 300%, making memory components account for over one-fifth of a smartphone's total component cost.

Several smartphone brands have already increased prices this year due to similar supply-chain pressures, and Apple could follow the same approach if component costs remain elevated.

First Foldable iPhone Could Also Debut

Alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple is also rumoured to introduce its first foldable iPhone, marking the company's long-awaited entry into the foldable smartphone segment.

Although Apple has not confirmed these plans, multiple reports suggest the foldable model could debut alongside the iPhone 18 series.

Expected iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications (Rumoured)

Display

Smaller Dynamic Island

More Face ID components placed under the display

Increased usable screen area

Processor

Apple A20 Pro chipset

Built on TSMC's 2nm manufacturing process

Battery

5,567mAh battery

Expected to be the largest battery ever fitted to an iPhone

Connectivity

Next-generation Apple C2 modem

Faster 5G speeds

Improved power efficiency

Expanded satellite communication capabilities beyond emergency messaging

Software

iOS 27

Smarter Siri

Enhanced Apple Intelligence features

Other Expected Features

Improved on-device AI performance

Better battery life

Premium flagship design

Possible launch alongside Apple's first foldable iPhone

While these leaks paint an exciting picture of Apple's next flagship, the company has not officially confirmed any pricing, specifications or launch details. More information is expected closer to the iPhone 18 series launch.