Technology

iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Become Most Expensive iPhone Yet, Here's Why

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max is tipped to launch with a higher price tag due to rising 2nm chip and memory costs. Leaks also suggest a 5,567mAh battery, A20 Pro chip, smaller Dynamic Island, upgraded C2 modem, and iOS 27 with enhanced Apple Intelligence features.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
iPhone 18 Pro Max
iPhone 18 Pro Max will be the expensive iPhone yet
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Apple's next-generation flagship smartphone could come with a significantly higher price tag if recent leaks prove accurate.

According to industry reports, the iPhone 18 Pro Max may become Apple's most expensive non-folding smartphone yet, with rising manufacturing costs expected to play a major role.

While Apple has not officially confirmed pricing or specifications, reports suggest the company is facing higher production expenses due to TSMC's advanced 2nm chip manufacturing process and soaring memory prices.

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If these costs are passed on to consumers, the iPhone 18 lineup could be notably more expensive than the current generation.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price Leak

According to the latest rumours, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could start at CNY 15,670 in China.

If accurate, the flagship would cost roughly Rs. 14,200 more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, making it Apple's costliest non-foldable iPhone to date. At this price point, it would compete directly with several premium foldable smartphones already available in the Chinese market.

Apple has yet to announce official pricing, and the leaked figures should be treated as speculation until the company makes an official announcement.

Why Could the Price Increase?

The expected price hike is largely linked to increasing hardware production costs.

Industry estimates indicate that TSMC's 2nm semiconductor wafers cost around $30,000 per wafer, making them approximately 50-66% more expensive than the current 3nm process.

The first-generation flagship chips built on the 2nm process are also expected to cost over 20% more to manufacture.

Reports further claim that Apple has secured more than half of TSMC's initial 2nm production capacity for its upcoming A20 Pro chipset, increasing manufacturing expenses for the iPhone 18 series.

Memory prices have also risen sharply this year. DRAM contract prices reportedly increased by 90-95% in the first quarter, followed by another 58-63% rise in the second quarter.

Combined DRAM and NAND flash memory prices have climbed by more than 300%, making memory components account for over one-fifth of a smartphone's total component cost.

Several smartphone brands have already increased prices this year due to similar supply-chain pressures, and Apple could follow the same approach if component costs remain elevated.

First Foldable iPhone Could Also Debut

Alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple is also rumoured to introduce its first foldable iPhone, marking the company's long-awaited entry into the foldable smartphone segment.

Although Apple has not confirmed these plans, multiple reports suggest the foldable model could debut alongside the iPhone 18 series.

Expected iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications (Rumoured)

Display

  • Smaller Dynamic Island

  • More Face ID components placed under the display

  • Increased usable screen area

Processor

  • Apple A20 Pro chipset

  • Built on TSMC's 2nm manufacturing process

Battery

  • 5,567mAh battery

  • Expected to be the largest battery ever fitted to an iPhone

Connectivity

  • Next-generation Apple C2 modem

  • Faster 5G speeds

  • Improved power efficiency

  • Expanded satellite communication capabilities beyond emergency messaging

Software

  • iOS 27

  • Smarter Siri

  • Enhanced Apple Intelligence features

Other Expected Features

  • Improved on-device AI performance

  • Better battery life

  • Premium flagship design

  • Possible launch alongside Apple's first foldable iPhone

While these leaks paint an exciting picture of Apple's next flagship, the company has not officially confirmed any pricing, specifications or launch details. More information is expected closer to the iPhone 18 series launch.

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Seriesapple iphone 18 proTechnology Latest News

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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