The new Pro models are tipped to bring major changes to performance, cameras, battery life and display design.

The standard iPhone 18 models are reportedly being pushed to a later launch, while Apple is also expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone as part of the next-generation lineup.

Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil its next-generation flagship iPhone lineup at its September launch event, with the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Ultra expected to take centre stage.

Apple is also expected to introduce its new A20 Pro chipset, which could make the upcoming iPhones significantly more powerful and efficient.

A20 Pro Chip Could Bring Major Efficiency Gains

The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to be powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip, reportedly the company's first processor manufactured using TSMC's advanced 2nm process.

According to reports, the new chipset could deliver about an 18% performance improvement while reducing power consumption by about 30%.

The move to the newer manufacturing process is expected to increase Apple's component costs. However, improvements in chip efficiency could help the company offset some manufacturing and energy-related costs elsewhere.

Apple is also reportedly preparing a new C2 modem, which could offer improved power efficiency and performance, particularly in areas with weaker cellular coverage. Satellite-based 5G connectivity is also being tipped for the upcoming generation.

Variable Aperture Camera Tipped for Pro Models

One of the biggest camera upgrades could be the introduction of a variable aperture system on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The technology would let the camera lens physically adjust its aperture based on lighting conditions. A wider aperture could let more light reach the sensor in darker environments, while a smaller aperture could help control exposure in bright conditions.

Apple may also change the Camera Control button by removing some of its touch-sensitive functionality, potentially making the physical control simpler and easier to operate.

Smaller Dynamic Island

Apple is also reportedly working on reducing the size of the Dynamic Island.

The company could move some Face ID components under the display, allowing Apple to shrink the front-facing camera and sensor cutout. This could give the upcoming iPhones a more expansive, all-screen appearance.

Larger Battery: iPhone 18 Pro Max

The iPhone 18 Pro Max could receive a significantly larger battery, with reports pointing to a capacity of around 5,391mAh.

Combined with the more efficient A20 Pro processor and C2 modem, the larger battery should deliver better endurance.

The Pro Max is also expected to become one of Apple's most expensive non-foldable iPhones yet. Apple CEO Tim Cook has previously indicated that higher component costs could lead to unavoidable price increases, potentially affecting both upcoming and existing iPhone models.

Colours and Design

The upcoming Pro models are expected to receive a refreshed colour palette, with reports pointing to options such as dark cherry or burgundy, light blue, silver and dark grey.

More details about the devices, including their final pricing, specifications and availability, are expected to emerge ahead of Apple's launch event.