The iPhone 18 series is expected to debut around September 2026, but this year's strategy may look different. Reports suggest Apple could delay the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e models until next year, shifting the spotlight heavily onto the Pro lineup.

While Apple has remained silent, leaks and rumours suggest the upcoming lineup could bring major upgrades to design, battery, cameras, and performance, giving users plenty of reasons to wait.

Apple's next-generation premium smartphones, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, are already creating buzz months before their expected launch.

At the same time, Apple is also reportedly preparing its first foldable iPhone, though many users still seem more interested in the classic iPhone experience.

Slimmer Dynamic Island, Bigger Screen Experience

One of the biggest design changes tipped for the iPhone 18 Pro models is a smaller Dynamic Island. Apple has reportedly been trying to move Face ID technology entirely under the display, but recent reports suggest the feature may not yet be ready.

Instead, the company may reduce the Dynamic Island's size by nearly 35 per cent, giving users more usable screen space. CAD renders and leaked prototypes hint at a notably smaller cutout than on current models.

The iPhone 18 Pro could retain its 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max may keep its massive 6.9-inch screen. Apple is also expected to upgrade to a more power-efficient LTPO+ display technology, which could significantly improve battery life.

Bigger Battery, Better Performance

Battery life could once again become a standout feature, especially on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Reports suggest Apple may slightly increase the phone's thickness to 8.8mm, allowing room for a larger 5,100mAh to 5,200mAh battery.

Under the hood, the series is expected to run on Apple's A20 chip, built on TSMC's advanced 2nm process. The chipset could offer up to 15% faster performance and around 30% better efficiency, while a new packaging technology called WMCM may improve Apple Intelligence features and internal hardware efficiency.

Camera Upgrades Could Be a Major Highlight

Apple is reportedly preparing significant improvements to photography. The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to retain the triple-camera setup, but with upgraded hardware.

Leaks suggest Apple may introduce a variable-aperture system for the main camera, allowing users to adjust light intake for better exposure and depth control manually. The company is also said to be testing a new three-layer stacked image sensor developed by Samsung, aimed at improving image quality, responsiveness, noise reduction, and dynamic range.

The telephoto lens could also receive upgrades for better low-light photography, while Apple is reportedly exploring teleconverter technology to improve zoom capabilities.

New Modem, Better Connectivity

The iPhone 18 Pro series is also tipped to feature Apple's new C2 modem, which may bring mmWave 5G support alongside improved satellite connectivity.

Future satellite features could go beyond emergency communication, potentially enabling internet access in no-network areas and even supporting third-party apps via satellite connectivity.

New Colour Options and Pricing Expectations

In terms of looks, Apple may introduce a new Dark Cherry finish, a deep red shade with purple undertones. Other rumoured colours include Light Blue, Dark Grey, and Silver.

As for pricing, Apple is expected to avoid a major hike despite hardware upgrades. However, rising memory costs and increasing smartphone prices across brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Nothing suggest users could still see a small price increase this year.

With just a few months remaining before the expected September launch window, excitement around the iPhone 18 Pro lineup continues to build, though Apple has yet to officially confirm anything.

iPhone 18 Pro Specifications (Expected) Specification Details Display Screen Size 6.3-inch LTPO+ OLED display Dynamic Island Slimmer Dynamic Island Efficiency Improved power efficiency Processor Chipset Apple A20 chip (2nm process) Camera Setup Triple rear camera setup Main Sensor Variable aperture main sensor Telephoto Improved telephoto lens Connectivity Modem Apple C2 modem 5G mmWave 5G support Satellite Enhanced satellite connectivity Colours (Rumoured) Options Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Dark Grey, Silver