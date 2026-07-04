According to leaked documents reportedly linked to Apple's manufacturing partner, Tata Electronics, the iPhone 18 Pro could ship with different modem hardware depending on the market.

Ahead of the expected launch, fresh leaks suggest Apple could take another major step toward reducing its dependence on Qualcomm by expanding the use of its in-house modem technology.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 series in September, with the lineup reportedly including the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a long-rumoured foldable iPhone Ultra.

While international variants are expected to feature Apple's next-generation C2 5G modem, models sold in the United States may continue to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon modem to retain mmWave 5G support.

Apple continues its modem transition

Apple introduced its first in-house cellular modem, the C1, with the iPhone 16e. The modem reportedly delivered performance comparable to Qualcomm's solution for standard 5G networks but lacked support for ultra-fast mmWave 5G, which is widely deployed by US carriers.

The latest leak suggests Apple will continue this dual-modem strategy for another generation. International iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to rely on the C2 modem for sub-6GHz 5G, while Qualcomm hardware will remain exclusive to US variants.

Industry reports indicate this is part of Apple's long-term plan to eventually move all iPhones to proprietary modem technology, giving the company greater control over hardware integration, performance, and power efficiency.

Satellite connectivity could expand beyond emergencies

One of the most notable rumoured upgrades is support for 5G satellite connectivity through NR-NTN (Non-Terrestrial Networks).

Unlike Apple's existing Emergency SOS via satellite, which is limited to emergency communication and roadside assistance in supported regions, NR-NTN could eventually allow compatible iPhones to access basic internet services through low-Earth orbit satellites when conventional cellular networks are unavailable.

If implemented, automatic switching between cellular and satellite networks could make satellite connectivity useful for travellers, hikers, disaster-recovery workers, and remote-area users, rather than serving only as an emergency feature.

Better efficiency and battery life expected

The C2 modem is also expected to improve power efficiency, network stability, and signal reliability, especially in congested urban environments or areas with weak coverage.

The modem is likely to work alongside Apple's rumoured 2nm A20 Pro chipset, which is expected to deliver significant improvements in AI processing, thermal efficiency, and battery life compared with previous generations.

iPhone 18 Pro Max battery details surface

Separate leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could receive its biggest battery upgrade in years.

According to reports, the device may feature:

5,425mAh battery in eSIM-only markets

5,235mAh battery in regions that continue offering a physical SIM tray

The slight difference is believed to be due to the additional internal space available in eSIM-only models.

Combined with the more efficient A20 Pro processor and the new C2 modem, the larger battery could significantly improve overall endurance compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Foldable iPhone Ultra is also expected

Apple is also widely expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone, reportedly called the iPhone Ultra, alongside the iPhone 18 lineup.

While Apple has not confirmed the device, industry reports suggest it could feature a book-style foldable design, premium hardware, and deep integration with Apple's AI features.

As with all pre-launch reports, Apple has not officially confirmed these specifications or launch plans. More details are expected to emerge as the company's annual September hardware event approaches.

iPhone 18 Pro (Expected) Specifications Specification Details Launch September 2026 (Expected) Modem Apple C2 (Global), Qualcomm Snapdragon (US) 5G Support Sub-6GHz globally; mmWave in US models Satellite Connectivity NR-NTN 5G satellite support (Rumoured) Processor Apple A20 Pro (2nm) Connectivity Improved network stability and power efficiency