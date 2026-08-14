Unlike previous years, Apple could reportedly split the iPhone 18 lineup across two launch periods, with the premium models arriving later this year and the standard models following in 2027.

The company has not officially confirmed the date yet, but leaks and reports have already revealed several details about the upcoming iPhone 18 series, including its design, processor, cameras, battery and Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone.

Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil its next-generation iPhone lineup in September, with September 9, 2026 emerging as a possible launch date.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: What to expect

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to retain the overall design language of the iPhone 17 series while receiving several major internal upgrades.

The Pro models are tipped to feature Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chipset, which could be manufactured using TSMC's advanced 2nm process.

The smaller manufacturing technology is expected to deliver better performance and power efficiency compared with the previous generation.

Reports suggest the chip could offer up to 15% faster performance and 30% better efficiency, although Apple has not confirmed these figures.

Apple is also reportedly exploring wafer-level multi-chip module packaging from TSMC.

This could allow memory to be integrated more closely with the processor, potentially improving Apple Intelligence performance while freeing up internal space.

Camera upgrades

The camera hardware on the iPhone 18 Pro models may look familiar, but Apple could introduce a major change to the main camera.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature a variable-aperture main camera, allowing the aperture to adjust based on lighting conditions. This could give users greater control over the amount of light reaching the camera sensor.

Apple is also reportedly testing larger apertures for the main and telephoto cameras. These changes could improve low-light photography and background separation, potentially giving photos a more natural depth-of-field effect.

Bigger battery could be a major upgrade

Battery life could also receive a significant boost, particularly on the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Reports suggest the US version could feature a battery with a capacity of more than 5,000mAh, which would make it one of the largest batteries ever used in an iPhone.

The larger battery, combined with the more efficient A20 Pro chip and display improvements, could provide noticeably longer battery life.

iPhone 18 colours

Apple is reportedly preparing several colour options for the new Pro models. The leaked shades include:

Dark Cherry

Light Blue

Dark Grey

Silver

These colours remain unconfirmed until Apple officially announces the devices.

Apple's first foldable iPhone

The biggest addition to the 2026 lineup could be Apple's first foldable iPhone.

The device is expected to use a book-style folding design and could feature a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch internal screen when unfolded.

Apple is reportedly working on a thin design, a custom hinge and technology aimed at reducing the visibility of the crease. The foldable iPhone could also feature a side-mounted Touch ID sensor instead of Face ID.

Other leaked specifications include a battery in the 4,800mAh to 5,000mAh range, up to 12GB of RAM and storage options potentially reaching 1TB. The device is also expected to feature a dual-camera system.

The foldable iPhone could carry a starting price of around $1,999, making it considerably more expensive than Apple's existing flagship models.

What about the standard iPhone 18?

Apple could make a major change to its usual launch strategy this year.

Instead of launching the entire iPhone 18 family together, reports suggest the company could introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and a foldable iPhone in September 2026.

The standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and next-generation iPhone Air could reportedly arrive in the first half of 2027.

If confirmed, this would be a significant departure from Apple's traditional September iPhone launch format.

Could iPhone 18 Pro models become more expensive?

Pricing is another area attracting attention. Apple could reportedly increase the prices of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max by up to $200.

The potential increase comes amid rising memory-chip costs and supply pressures. Apple has already been reported to be raising prices for some iPad and MacBook models as memory component costs increase.

However, the final pricing for the iPhone 18 series has not yet been confirmed.

iPhone 18 series expected specifications

The iPhone 18 lineup could bring several major changes compared with the current generation:

A20 Pro chip built using TSMC's 2nm technology

Improved power efficiency and performance

Variable-aperture main camera on Pro models

Larger camera apertures for improved low-light photography

Battery capacity exceeding 5,000mAh on the Pro Max in some markets

New Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Dark Grey and Silver colour options

Apple's first foldable iPhone

5.5-inch outer and 7.8-inch inner displays on the foldable model

Up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage on the foldable iPhone

Dual-camera setup on the foldable model

Possible Touch ID integration on the foldable device

With a new 2nm processor, camera improvements, a potentially much larger battery and the long-awaited arrival of Apple's first foldable iPhone, the iPhone 18 generation could become one of the company's most significant smartphone launches in years.

However, the September 9 launch date and the reported specifications, pricing and colours are based on leaks and reports. Apple has yet to confirm these details officially.