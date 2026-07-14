According to recent reports, Apple is also developing AI-powered AirPods with built-in cameras, although those devices are currently expected to arrive in late 2027.

The launch is also expected to mark the beginning of a new era under incoming CEO John Ternus, who is set to take over as Apple's chief executive on September 1.

Apple is reportedly preparing one of its biggest product roadmaps in years, with the company's first foldable iPhone expected to debut later this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

Foldable iPhone Could Debut in September

Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone is expected to be unveiled during the company's traditional September iPhone event.

Industry sources suggest Apple is considering September 8 or September 9 for the keynote, with retail availability and first deliveries reportedly planned for September 18, 2026. However, Apple has not officially confirmed these dates.

The foldable iPhone is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, all powered by Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chipset.

Apple May Split the iPhone 18 Launch

Reports indicate Apple could change its iPhone launch strategy.

Instead of introducing the entire iPhone 18 family at once, the company may reserve the September event for the premium models, including:

iPhone Fold (expected)

iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone 18 Pro Max

The standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and the next-generation iPhone Air are reportedly expected to launch in early 2027.

Refined Design and Bigger Batteries

Although Apple is expected to retain the familiar flat-edge design and triple-camera layout on the Pro models, reports suggest several refinements are in store.

The rear panel could feature a more seamless finish, reducing the two-tone appearance seen on current models. The camera module is also expected to become slightly larger.

Both Pro models are rumoured to be slightly thicker, allowing space for larger batteries and an upgraded vapour chamber cooling system designed to improve thermal performance during gaming and AI workloads.

Apple is also said to be testing new colour options, including:

Dark Cherry

Light Blue

Dark Grey

These colours could change before the official announcement.

AI Features and Software

The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to ship with iOS 27, bringing Apple's latest AI-powered features.

The software is likely to include a significantly upgraded Siri powered by Apple Intelligence, along with new on-device AI capabilities, smarter writing tools, image generation features, and enhanced productivity experiences.

Meanwhile, Apple's camera-equipped AI AirPods remain under development and are reportedly targeted for launch in late 2027. The earbuds are expected to use embedded cameras and AI to understand users' surroundings better and enable context-aware features.

Expected Pricing

Reports suggest Apple could increase prices this year due to rising costs of memory and storage components.

Expected starting prices include:

iPhone 18 Pro: Around ₹1,39,900

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Around ₹1,54,900

These prices remain unofficial.

Expected Foldable iPhone Specifications Specification Details Display Foldable OLED display with crease-reduction technology Outer Display Secondary cover display Processor Apple A20 Pro chipset Operating System iOS 27 AI Features Apple Intelligence with upgraded Siri Build Premium titanium or aluminium frame (expected) Authentication Face ID Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 (expected) Charging USB-C with MagSafe support Battery Larger battery than current Pro models (expected) Launch Expected September 2026 (rumoured)

Expected iPhone 18 Pro Specifications Specification Details Processor Apple A20 Pro Display ProMotion OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate Rear Cameras Triple-camera setup Cooling Upgraded vapour chamber cooling Battery Larger battery capacity (expected) Software iOS 27 AI Apple Intelligence features and next-generation Siri Colours (Rumoured) Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Dark Grey Build Flat-edge premium design with refined rear panel Storage Up to 1TB (expected)

While Apple has yet to officially announce any of these products, the latest reports suggest the company is preparing one of its most ambitious hardware refreshes in recent years, led by its first foldable iPhone and a stronger focus on device AI.