According to recent leaks, Apple is exploring a design inspired by the iPhone Air, with glass curving around all four sides of the device. However, the anniversary model could take this further with more pronounced curves, creating a seamless look across the front and back panels.

The rumoured iPhone 20 Pro could introduce a distinctive quad-curved display, a redesigned glass body and significant improvements to its primary camera system.

Apple is reportedly preparing a major design transformation for its 20th-anniversary iPhone, which is expected to arrive in 2027.

The latest developments suggest that Apple wants its 20th-anniversary smartphone to be a major milestone, similar to the iPhone X, which introduced a completely refreshed design for the iPhone's 10th anniversary in 2017.

iPhone 20 Pro Design: Quad-Curved Display and Glass Body

One of the biggest expected changes is the display design.

According to a recent leak, the iPhone 20 Pro could use glass material similar to the iPhone Air, but with more pronounced curvature along all four sides. This would create a quad-curved appearance, allowing the display edges to blend more naturally into the smartphone's frame.

Earlier reports have also suggested that Apple is working towards a more immersive, almost all-screen design for its anniversary iPhone.

The company is reportedly exploring ways to reduce the visible display cutouts by moving some Face ID components underneath the screen.

However, completely removing the Dynamic Island remains uncertain. One possibility is a smaller Dynamic Island, while another reported approach involves placing certain Face ID components beneath the display.

iPhone 20 Pro Could Get a New 17nm Camera Sensor

Camera technology could be another major upgrade.

According to tipster Ice Universe, Apple's rumoured iPhone 20 Pro will feature a new primary camera sensor incorporating 17nm logic-process technology.

This detail is particularly interesting because the 17nm figure reportedly refers to the sensor's logic circuitry, not its pixel resolution or the manufacturing process of Apple's main processor.

Modern stacked camera sensors separate their light-sensitive pixel layer from the logic circuitry that reads and processes image data.

Using a more advanced manufacturing process for the logic layer could potentially improve data readout speeds, power efficiency and image-processing capabilities.

However, the leak does not reveal the sensor's manufacturer, megapixel count or physical size. It is also unclear whether the new sensor will introduce a significant improvement in everyday photography.

Previous reports suggest Apple is exploring other advanced camera technologies, although their connection to the anniversary model remains unclear.

Dynamic Island and Button Changes

Apple could also rethink the front-facing design and physical controls.

The iPhone 20 Pro is rumoured to feature a smaller Dynamic Island, with some Face ID components potentially positioned underneath the display.

There are also reports that Apple could remove the dedicated Action Button and integrate its functionality into the Camera Control button.

Under this reported arrangement, a short press could open the Camera application, while a longer press could activate a user-assigned function.

However, these changes remain speculative, and Apple has not confirmed its plans for the anniversary model's buttons.

Other reports suggest that Apple is exploring solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, potentially replacing conventional mechanical controls.

Expected Performance and Software

The anniversary iPhone is expected to feature Apple's next-generation A-series processor.

Although the exact chipset name and specifications have not been revealed, the new processor should improve processing performance and power efficiency compared with previous generations.

Apple is also expected to introduce its latest iOS version alongside the 2027 iPhone lineup.

Specific details about the processor, battery capacity, RAM and storage configurations remain unavailable.

iPhone 20 Pro Launch Timeline

The original iPhone was introduced in 2007, making 2027 the 20th anniversary of Apple's smartphone lineup.

The company marked its 10th anniversary in 2017 by introducing the iPhone X, which brought major changes to the display, design and biometric authentication system.

Apple could follow a similar strategy in 2027 with a redesigned anniversary iPhone.

The rumoured iPhone 20 Pro is expected to arrive around autumn 2027, although the name, launch date and final specifications have not been confirmed.

If the reported developments materialise, the anniversary model could represent one of the biggest design changes in the iPhone's history.