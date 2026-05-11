Technology

iQOO 15T tipped to launch with Dimensity 9500 chip; Check the Specs

iQOO 15T is expected to launch in China on May 20 with the iQOO Pad 6 Pro and TWS 5i. The gaming phone may feature a Dimensity 9500 chip, Q3 gaming chip, 6.82-inch 2K 144Hz OLED display, 8,000mAh battery, 100W charging and a 200MP camera.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
iQOO 15T tipped to launch
iQOO 15T is planning to launch with Dimensity 9500 chip

iQOO is planning to launch the iQOO 15T alongside the iQOO Pad 6 Pro and iQOO TWS 5i. A tipster reveals the upcoming iQoo 15T gaming performance statistics; the smartphone is expected to launch in China on May 20.

iQOO is set to launch its next flagship model, iQOO 15T, along with the revelation of the chipset and the device's hardware specifications. China Tellcom also offers smartphone display, camera, battery, and memory variants.

Expected features in Display, Camera and Chipset

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claims that the iQOO 15T will debut with a monster MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The buzz confirms that the phone also has iQOO's self-developed Q3 gaming chip, which is expected to enhance graphics performance and provide display stability during demanding games.

The tipster also shares early gaming test results, showing that the iQOO 15T ran Genshin Impact for 30 minutes at 60 fps with extreme graphics settings in a room at 26 degrees Celsius. During the test, the phone reportedly delivered an average frame rate of 60.2fps. The 1 per cent low frame rate was 57.8 fps, the minimum frame rate was 58 fps, and the average power consumption was 4.99W.

The upcoming iQOO 15T will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, model number MT6993. It will ship with Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top. It features an immense 8,000 mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging. It is unlikely to support wireless charging.

It is expected to feature a 6.82-inch OLED display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone measures 63.37 x 76.71 x 8.25mm and weighs 216g. When it comes to the camera, the tipster listed that the smartphone will feature a dual camera with a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel secondary sensor.

The phone will especially focus on the front cameras with 16-megapixel resolution for better selfie and video quality. Images in the listing reportedly show a flat display and a square-shaped camera island positioned in the upper left corner of the back panel.

iQOO 15T Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.82-inch OLED display
Resolution2K resolution
Refresh Rate144Hz refresh rate
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset
Battery
Capacity8,000mAh battery
Charging100W wired fast charging
Camera
Rear Cameradual-camera: 200-megapixel primary sensor, 50-megapixel secondary sensor
Front Camera16-megapixel camera
Storage
Memory Options8GB + 256GB RAM12GB + 256GB RAM12GB + 512GB RAM16GB + 256GB RAM16GB + 512GB RAM

It also gives special attention to the handset, which will come in Qingyun, Track Edition, and Legendary Edition colour options. The smartphone's price has not yet been confirmed and will be revealed later.

Topics

New gadget launchsmartphone price in india

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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