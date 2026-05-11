Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claims that the iQOO 15T will debut with a monster MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The buzz confirms that the phone also has iQOO's self-developed Q3 gaming chip, which is expected to enhance graphics performance and provide display stability during demanding games.

iQOO is set to launch its next flagship model, iQOO 15T, along with the revelation of the chipset and the device's hardware specifications. China Tellcom also offers smartphone display, camera, battery, and memory variants.

iQOO is planning to launch the iQOO 15T alongside the iQOO Pad 6 Pro and iQOO TWS 5i. A tipster reveals the upcoming iQoo 15T gaming performance statistics; the smartphone is expected to launch in China on May 20.

The tipster also shares early gaming test results, showing that the iQOO 15T ran Genshin Impact for 30 minutes at 60 fps with extreme graphics settings in a room at 26 degrees Celsius. During the test, the phone reportedly delivered an average frame rate of 60.2fps. The 1 per cent low frame rate was 57.8 fps, the minimum frame rate was 58 fps, and the average power consumption was 4.99W.

The upcoming iQOO 15T will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, model number MT6993. It will ship with Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top. It features an immense 8,000 mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging. It is unlikely to support wireless charging.

It is expected to feature a 6.82-inch OLED display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone measures 63.37 x 76.71 x 8.25mm and weighs 216g. When it comes to the camera, the tipster listed that the smartphone will feature a dual camera with a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel secondary sensor.

The phone will especially focus on the front cameras with 16-megapixel resolution for better selfie and video quality. Images in the listing reportedly show a flat display and a square-shaped camera island positioned in the upper left corner of the back panel.

iQOO 15T Specifications Specification Details Display Screen Size 6.82-inch OLED display Resolution 2K resolution Refresh Rate 144Hz refresh rate Processor Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset Battery Capacity 8,000mAh battery Charging 100W wired fast charging Camera Rear Camera dual-camera: 200-megapixel primary sensor, 50-megapixel secondary sensor Front Camera 16-megapixel camera Storage Memory Options 8GB + 256GB RAM12GB + 256GB RAM12GB + 512GB RAM16GB + 256GB RAM16GB + 512GB RAM

It also gives special attention to the handset, which will come in Qingyun, Track Edition, and Legendary Edition colour options. The smartphone's price has not yet been confirmed and will be revealed later.