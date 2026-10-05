iQOO 16 Global Variant Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

The Geekbench listing identifies the device as Vivo 12607, which is reportedly the global version of the iQOO 16. The smartphone is listed with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset and an Adreno 850 GPU.

Ahead of an official global announcement, an alleged global version of the smartphone has appeared on Geekbench, revealing its processor, RAM, Android version and benchmark performance.

iQOO 16, which debuted in China on September 29, could soon reach international markets.

The tested model comes with 12GB of RAM and runs Android 17. In Geekbench 7 testing, the device reportedly achieved 2,944 points in the single-core test and 10,029 points in the multi-core test.

According to the leaked listing, the chipset features two cores clocked at up to 5.01GHz, three cores at 4.03GHz and another three cores at 3.74GHz.

Global Launch and Pricing

iQOO has yet to confirm when it will launch the iQOO 16 outside China. The company currently offers the smartphone in four configurations in its home market, with prices ranging from CNY 5,999 (around Rs 86,000) to CNY 8,499 (around Rs 1.21 lakh).

iQOO 16 Features

The iQOO 16 is positioned as a performance-focused flagship and comes with a large 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display. The panel uses Samsung's M16 luminescent technology and supports a refresh rate of up to 165Hz.

Under the hood, the Chinese model combines the Snapdragon chipset with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. For sustained performance, the phone features a large 8,500 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system.

The smartphone also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Its camera setup includes three 50-megapixel sensors on the rear, while a 32-megapixel camera handles selfies.

The device is powered by an 8,400mAh battery, with support for 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

If the Geekbench listing is accurate, the global iQOO 16 could retain much of the performance hardware seen on the Chinese model. However, iQOO is yet to officially confirm the global version, its launch date or pricing.