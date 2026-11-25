The iQOO 16s is expected to launch in Malaysia on December 8 alongside the iQOO 16. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the smartphone could make its India debut in January 2027.

The smartphone has reportedly appeared on India's BIS certification platform, suggesting that its Indian launch could be approaching.

iQOO is reportedly preparing to expand its upcoming smartphone lineup with the iQOO 16s, which is expected to arrive as a more affordable alternative to the flagship iQOO 16.

Although iQOO has not officially announced the Indian launch date, leaks have already revealed several expected specifications and pricing details.

iQOO 16s Expected Price in India

The iQOO 16s is expected to be priced at approximately Rs 69,999 in India. If this pricing is accurate, it could position the smartphone in the premium flagship segment while remaining below the standard iQOO 16.

For comparison, the iQOO 16 starts at CNY 5,999 in China, which is approximately Rs 84,000. The price difference suggests that iQOO could target customers looking for flagship-level performance at a relatively lower price.

However, the official Indian pricing and storage configurations are yet to be announced.

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iQOO 16s Expected Display and Design

According to early leaks, the iQOO 16s could feature a 6.59-inch flat OLED or AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The high refresh rate should provide smoother scrolling, improved animations and a more responsive gaming experience.

The smartphone is expected to arrive in Vector Grey and Shadow Black colour options.

Processor and Software Details

The chipset information surrounding the iQOO 16s is currently inconsistent.

Early reports suggest that the smartphone could feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. However, another specification leak claims that it will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, reportedly manufactured using a 2nm process with a peak clock speed of 5.01GHz.

The phone is also expected to run Android 17. If launched with this software version, it could become the first iQOO smartphone in India to ship with the newer Android operating system.

The final processor and software details will need confirmation from iQOO.

Battery and Charging Capabilities

Battery life could be another major highlight of the upcoming smartphone. Early specifications suggest a large-capacity battery with support for up to 100W wired fast charging.

However, another leak mentions an 8,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging. This specification is also associated with the Chinese iQOO 16 model and should not be considered confirmed for the iQOO 16s.

Camera Specifications

The iQOO 16s is expected to offer a capable camera system for photography and video recording.

A separate specification leak mentions a triple rear camera setup featuring three 50MP sensors. However, the individual camera functions and sensor details have not yet been confirmed for the 16s.

iQOO 16s vs iQOO 16: What to Expect?

The iQOO 16s is expected to sit below the standard iQOO 16 in the company's smartphone lineup. Its expected Rs 69,999 price could make it an interesting option for customers who want premium performance without spending as much as the flagship model.

The standard iQOO 16's reported 2K Samsung M16 AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and larger 8,400mAh battery could give it an advantage in display quality and battery capacity.

Meanwhile, the iQOO 16s could appeal to users looking for a slightly more affordable premium smartphone.

iQOO 16s India Launch: What We Know So Far

With the BIS listing reportedly appearing and a possible January 2027 India launch, the iQOO 16s is gradually gaining attention ahead of its expected debut.

The December 8 launch event in Malaysia could provide more clarity about the device and its specifications. Indian buyers should wait for the official announcement before making a purchase decision, particularly regarding the processor, battery capacity and final pricing.