The iQOO Buds will go on sale in India from August 24 at 12 noon IST, exclusively through Amazon. They are offered in a single Flame Yellow.

The earbuds are priced at Rs 1,899, while buyers using eligible bank cards can get an additional Rs 200 instant cashback, bringing the effective price down to Rs 1,699.

iQOO has launched a new budget-friendly pair of true wireless stereo earbuds in India alongside the iQOO Z11 5G smartphone . Called the iQOO Buds, the new earbuds focus on long battery life, low-latency gaming and AI-assisted calling.

The iQOO Buds feature 10mm moving-coil drivers and support both AAC and SBC audio codecs.

The earbuds cover a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz and include DeepX 4.0 sound effects for customised audio output. They also support spatial audio, giving users a more immersive listening experience with compatible content.

AI Noise Reduction for Calls

For voice calls, the earbuds feature a dual-microphone system and support two-ear voice calls.

iQOO has also included AI call noise reduction, which is designed to suppress surrounding noise and improve voice clarity during conversations.

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Bluetooth 6.1 and Low-Latency Gaming

Bluetooth 6.1 handles connectivity, along with iQOO's Dual Channel Transmission 2.0 technology.

The earbuds offer a claimed connection range of up to 10 metres in open areas. For gamers, the company claims a low latency of just 42ms, which should help reduce the delay between on-screen action and audio during gaming sessions.

Android users can also take advantage of quick pairing for faster device connections.

Touch Controls

The iQOO Buds offer several touch gestures for controlling music and calls without reaching for the connected smartphone.

Users can perform actions using double-tap, triple-tap, and touch-and-hold gestures. These controls support functions such as playback and call management.

Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life

Battery endurance is one of the new earbuds' major highlights.

Each earbud packs a 53mAh battery, while the charging case houses a significantly larger 525mAh battery. With the case, iQOO claims up to 50 hours of total playback.

The earbuds themselves can reportedly provide up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge.

The company says the earbuds can reach a full charge in around one hour, while the charging case takes up to two hours to charge fully.

A quick 10-minute charge can provide up to four hours of music playback, making the earbuds convenient for users who need a quick battery boost.

IP54 Protection

The iQOO Buds carry an IP54 rating, protecting against dust and water splashes. This makes them suitable for everyday use, including commuting and light workouts, although they are not designed for immersion in water.

Price and Availability

The iQOO Buds are priced at Rs 1,899 in India. An additional Rs 200 instant cashback is available with all bank cards, according to iQOO, bringing the effective price to Rs 1,699.

The earbuds will be available from August 24 at 12 PM IST via Amazon.

With 10mm drivers, spatial audio, Bluetooth 6.1, 42ms gaming latency, AI call noise reduction, and up to 50 hours of battery life, the iQOO Buds are positioned as an affordable option for users seeking a feature-rich TWS experience.