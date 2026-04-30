Technology

iQOO Neo 10 Update: Two Fresh Colourways Launching Today in India

The iQOO Neo 10 brings a powerful upgrade with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, massive 7000mAh battery, and 144Hz AMOLED display. With new colours, fast 120W charging, and competitive pricing, it stands out as a top choice for gamers and heavy users.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
iQOO Neo 10 launched in India
iQOO Neo 10 launched with snapdrangon 8S Gen4

The smartphone world is buzzing as the iQOO Neo 10 officially steps into the light with fresh updates. Originally debuting on May 26, 2025, this iQOO is not just a small update; it is a massive leap in power and battery life.

Designed for those who live for mobile gaming and heavy multitasking, these latest variants bring a fresh, minimalist look to hardware that challenges even the most expensive flagship phones.

A New Design Era

The brand has introduced stunning original colours, including Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome. In an exciting move, the company released two brand-new colours on April 30, 2026: Alpine White and Asphalt Black.

These new editions give fans more ways to show off their style with a clean, premium look. The phone feels sophisticated but remains thin enough for easy handling. Compared to the older iQOO Neo 9, this model looks much more modern and refined.

The device features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. With a 144Hz refresh rate, every swipe and movement feels as smooth as silk. The peak brightness reaches an incredible 5500 nits, keeping the screen clear even under direct midday sun.

Massive Power That Never Gives Up

The iQOO Neo 10 uses the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. This chip is built to handle the heaviest games without breaking a sweat. To keep things cool, the company has added a large 7000 mm² vapour chamber cooling system.

Memory options are also very generous, starting at 8GB and going up to a massive 16GB.

Is the battery big enough to last a whole day of gaming?

Performance is nothing without endurance, and iQOO has solved this by packing a giant 7000mAh battery inside. This is a huge jump from the 5160mAh found in the Neo 9.

Even with such a large capacity, the phone charges in a flash thanks to 120W HyperCharge technology. You can go from zero to a full charge in just about 30 minutes.

iQOO Neo 10 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4nm Process)
Display6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED (144Hz Refresh Rate)
Brightness5500 nits Peak / 2000 nits High Brightness Mode (HBM)
Eye Protection4320Hz PWM Dimming & SGS Low Blue Light Certification
Battery7000mAh Silicon Carbon Battery with 120W Fast Charging
Cooling System7000mm² Vapour Chamber (VC) Liquid Cooling
RAM & StorageUp to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 Storage
Rear Camera50MP (Sony IMX882 with OIS) + 8MP Ultra-wide
Front Camera32MP Selfie Camera
ConnectivityWi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC Support
DurabilityIP65 Dust and Water Resistance
SoftwareAndroid 15 (Funtouch OS 15)
Weight206 Grams

Pricing and Availability

The iQOO Neo 10 offers high-end specs at a competitive price. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at ₹34,999, while the top-end model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at ₹43,999. The sale starts on May 5, 2026, at 12 PM. No-cost EMI for up to 6 months, and the company also offers an instant Rs 3,000 discount for Axis Bank and SBI card transactions.

The two new colours released today will be available on Amazon India and the official iQOO website.

For anyone looking to upgrade from an older model, the massive battery and incredible screen brightness make this a perfect choice for the modern user.

Topics

New gadget launchsmartphone price in india

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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