The brand has introduced stunning original colours, including Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome. In an exciting move, the company released two brand-new colours on April 30, 2026: Alpine White and Asphalt Black.

Designed for those who live for mobile gaming and heavy multitasking, these latest variants bring a fresh, minimalist look to hardware that challenges even the most expensive flagship phones.

The smartphone world is buzzing as the iQOO Neo 10 officially steps into the light with fresh updates. Originally debuting on May 26, 2025, this iQOO is not just a small update; it is a massive leap in power and battery life.

These new editions give fans more ways to show off their style with a clean, premium look. The phone feels sophisticated but remains thin enough for easy handling. Compared to the older iQOO Neo 9, this model looks much more modern and refined.

The device features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. With a 144Hz refresh rate, every swipe and movement feels as smooth as silk. The peak brightness reaches an incredible 5500 nits, keeping the screen clear even under direct midday sun.

Massive Power That Never Gives Up

The iQOO Neo 10 uses the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. This chip is built to handle the heaviest games without breaking a sweat. To keep things cool, the company has added a large 7000 mm² vapour chamber cooling system.

Memory options are also very generous, starting at 8GB and going up to a massive 16GB.

Is the battery big enough to last a whole day of gaming?

Performance is nothing without endurance, and iQOO has solved this by packing a giant 7000mAh battery inside. This is a huge jump from the 5160mAh found in the Neo 9.

Even with such a large capacity, the phone charges in a flash thanks to 120W HyperCharge technology. You can go from zero to a full charge in just about 30 minutes.

iQOO Neo 10 Specifications Specification Details Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4nm Process) Display 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED (144Hz Refresh Rate) Brightness 5500 nits Peak / 2000 nits High Brightness Mode (HBM) Eye Protection 4320Hz PWM Dimming & SGS Low Blue Light Certification Battery 7000mAh Silicon Carbon Battery with 120W Fast Charging Cooling System 7000mm² Vapour Chamber (VC) Liquid Cooling RAM & Storage Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 Storage Rear Camera 50MP (Sony IMX882 with OIS) + 8MP Ultra-wide Front Camera 32MP Selfie Camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC Support Durability IP65 Dust and Water Resistance Software Android 15 (Funtouch OS 15) Weight 206 Grams

Pricing and Availability

The iQOO Neo 10 offers high-end specs at a competitive price. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at ₹34,999, while the top-end model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at ₹43,999. The sale starts on May 5, 2026, at 12 PM. No-cost EMI for up to 6 months, and the company also offers an instant Rs 3,000 discount for Axis Bank and SBI card transactions.

The two new colours released today will be available on Amazon India and the official iQOO website.

For anyone looking to upgrade from an older model, the massive battery and incredible screen brightness make this a perfect choice for the modern user.