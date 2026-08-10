Technology

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Launching August 18 With 9,000mAh Battery, Check Specs

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will launch in China on August 18 with a 2K 144Hz OLED display, Dimensity 9500 chipset, 9,000mAh battery, 100W charging and up to 16GB RAM.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
iQOO Neo 11 Ultra
iQOO Neo 11 Ultra launch in China on August 18
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The smartphone industry has entered a stage where simply offering a powerful processor is no longer enough to make a device stand out.

Consumers increasingly expect a smartphone to combine flagship performance with long battery life, fast charging, a high-quality display, capable cameras, premium construction and gaming-focused features.

iQOO has officially announced that the new Neo-series performance flagship will launch in China on August 18, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., with sales beginning after the launch event.

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The announcement follows several days of teasers and speculation surrounding the device.

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen6.83-inch flat 2K OLED panel.
Refresh RateSmooth 144Hz refresh rate.
Biometrics3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.
DurabilityRugged IP68 and IP69 dust/water resistance.
Performance
ProcessorCustomised flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.
GraphicsModified 11-core Mali-G1 Ultra GPU.
RAM12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X.
Storage256GB or 512GB UFS 4.1.
OSOriginOS 6 based on Android 16
Camera
Main Rear50MP primary sensor.
Secondary Rear8MP ultra-wide lens.
Front16MP selfie camera.
Battery
CapacityMassive 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery.
Speed100W wired ultra-fast charging.
Other
Available ColoursLight White, Shadow Black, and Wind Chaser.

Designed For Gamers And Power Users

iQOO has always placed considerable emphasis on performance and gaming, and the Neo 11 Ultra continues that strategy.

A powerful processor is only one part of a gaming smartphone.

Sustained gaming performance also depends on heat management, battery capacity, touch response, display refresh rate and software optimisation.

The massive 9,000mAh battery completely changes the game. While most flagships max out at 5,500mAh to 6,000mAh, this phone allows for hours of uninterrupted, max-settings gaming without a charger.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and its modified 11-core Mali-G1 Ultra GPU, it delivers incredible thermal efficiency.

Heavy titles like Genshin Impact or Zenless Zone Zero run seamlessly at 60FPS+ with minimal thermal throttling.

Expected Pricing And Pre-bookings

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra has an expected launch price of ¥3,499 for its base configuration in China.

Higher storage and RAM configurations (such as the 16GB + 512GB variant) are expected to scale up to ¥3,999.

As of August 10, 2026, there is no confirmed official India launch date for the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra.

Pre-bookings for the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra are officially open in China ahead of its scheduled launch.

It is being hosted on the Official Vivo Online Store, as well as major retail partners like JD.com and Tmall.

Buyers can reserve a spot to purchase the phone by paying a tiny, symbolic deposit of 1 Chinese Yuan (CNY).

  • Every pre-booking includes a free pair of Vivo TWS A5 earbuds (valued at CNY 299).

  • A complimentary three-year battery-related service benefit (valued at CNY 159) ensures long-term peace of mind for the massive silicon-carbon cell.

  • Early buyers gain eligibility for up to 12 interest-free instalments when completing the purchase within seven days post-launch.

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Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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