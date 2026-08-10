iQOO has officially announced that the new Neo-series performance flagship will launch in China on August 18, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., with sales beginning after the launch event.

Consumers increasingly expect a smartphone to combine flagship performance with long battery life, fast charging, a high-quality display, capable cameras, premium construction and gaming-focused features.

The smartphone industry has entered a stage where simply offering a powerful processor is no longer enough to make a device stand out.

The announcement follows several days of teasers and speculation surrounding the device.

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Specifications Specification Details Display Screen 6.83-inch flat 2K OLED panel. Refresh Rate Smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Biometrics 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Durability Rugged IP68 and IP69 dust/water resistance. Performance Processor Customised flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Graphics Modified 11-core Mali-G1 Ultra GPU. RAM 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X. Storage 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.1. OS OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 Camera Main Rear 50MP primary sensor. Secondary Rear 8MP ultra-wide lens. Front 16MP selfie camera. Battery Capacity Massive 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. Speed 100W wired ultra-fast charging. Other Available Colours Light White, Shadow Black, and Wind Chaser.

Designed For Gamers And Power Users

iQOO has always placed considerable emphasis on performance and gaming, and the Neo 11 Ultra continues that strategy.

A powerful processor is only one part of a gaming smartphone.

Sustained gaming performance also depends on heat management, battery capacity, touch response, display refresh rate and software optimisation.

The massive 9,000mAh battery completely changes the game. While most flagships max out at 5,500mAh to 6,000mAh, this phone allows for hours of uninterrupted, max-settings gaming without a charger.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and its modified 11-core Mali-G1 Ultra GPU, it delivers incredible thermal efficiency.

Heavy titles like Genshin Impact or Zenless Zone Zero run seamlessly at 60FPS+ with minimal thermal throttling.

Expected Pricing And Pre-bookings

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra has an expected launch price of ¥3,499 for its base configuration in China.

Higher storage and RAM configurations (such as the 16GB + 512GB variant) are expected to scale up to ¥3,999.

As of August 10, 2026, there is no confirmed official India launch date for the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra.

Pre-bookings for the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra are officially open in China ahead of its scheduled launch.

It is being hosted on the Official Vivo Online Store, as well as major retail partners like JD.com and Tmall.

Buyers can reserve a spot to purchase the phone by paying a tiny, symbolic deposit of 1 Chinese Yuan (CNY).