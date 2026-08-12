Technology

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra, Z11S China Launch Set for August 18: Check Specs

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra and Z11S are set to launch in China on August 18, bringing a 9,100mAh battery, 2K display and powerful chipset to the Neo 11 Ultra, while the Z11S focuses on battery life and a 144Hz eye-care display.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·4 min read
iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Z11S
iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Z11S with MediaTek Dimensity 7500
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iQOO is gearing up to expand its smartphone lineup in China with two new models, the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra and iQOO Z11S, both scheduled to launch on August 18.

The Neo 11 Ultra is positioned as the more powerful model, while the Z11S is expected to focus heavily on battery life and display comfort.

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is already available for pre-orders in China through the Vivo China online store. The smartphone is confirmed to arrive in three colour options and is expected to feature a large 9,100mAh battery, a 2K flat display and high-end hardware aimed at gaming and demanding users.

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The Neo 11 Ultra could be powered by an unreleased MediaTek Dimensity 9500M chipset. If this chipset debuts with the phone, it could become one of the key highlights of the device, particularly for users looking for flagship-level performance.

The phone is also expected to feature a 6.83-inch flat display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, which has been associated with the Z11S, while the Neo 11 Ultra is expected to focus on a high-resolution panel designed for gaming and multimedia.

On the camera front, the Neo 11 Ultra could feature a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. A 16MP front camera is expected to handle selfies and video calls through a punch-hole cutout.

The smartphone is expected to run Android 16 with Vivo's latest OriginOS 6 interface. It may also come with a charging adapter, protective case and charging cable in the box.

iQOO Z11S

Meanwhile, the iQOO Z11S is expected to take a slightly different approach. The phone could be aimed at users who prioritise battery endurance while still offering a large 6.83-inch display. It is tipped to use the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM.

iQOO Z11S is also expected to feature a 144Hz display with eye-care technologies, including full-brightness DC-like dimming and 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

Its vertically arranged dual-camera module and three colour options are also expected to distinguish the phone visually.

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra: Expected Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Launch dateAugust 18, 2026
Launch time4:30 PM IST
Display6.83-inch flat display
Resolution2K
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 9500M (expected)
RAM8GB / 12GB / 16GB
Storage256GB / 512GB
Rear cameras50MP + 8MP dual camera
Front camera16MP
Battery9,100mAh
Charging100W wired charging (expected)
OSAndroid 16
UIOriginOS 6
Fingerprint sensor3D ultrasonic (expected)
DurabilityIP68 + IP69 (expected)
ColoursLight White, Shadow Black, Wind Chaser
iQOO Z11S: Expected Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Launch dateAugust 18, 2026
Display6.83-inch
Refresh rate144Hz
Eye-care featuresDC-like dimming, 2160Hz PWM dimming
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7500 (expected)
RAMUp to 12GB
OSAndroid 16
Rear camerasDual-camera setup
DesignVertical camera module
ColoursWhite, Black, Pale Green
Charging44W charger expected, not officially confirmed

What Makes the Two Phones Different?

The two upcoming models appear to target different types of buyers. The Neo 11 Ultra is expected to be the performance-focused option, combining a 2K display, a potentially flagship MediaTek chipset, a large battery and fast charging. This could make it particularly attractive to gamers and users who regularly run demanding applications.

The Z11S, on the other hand, appears to prioritise endurance and comfortable viewing. Its large display, 144Hz refresh rate and eye-care features could appeal to users who spend long periods watching videos, browsing social media or gaming.

Will the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra and Z11S Launch in India?

For Indian buyers, there may be little reason to wait for these two models at the moment. iQOO has not confirmed an India launch for either smartphone, and the Neo 11 series itself has yet to make its way to the Indian market.

For now, both the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra and iQOO Z11S are expected to remain China-focused launches, with more details likely to emerge when the phones are officially unveiled on August 18.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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