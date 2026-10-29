iQOO Neo 12 Launched in China With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

The smartphone features a 6.83-inch 2K Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 185Hz and peak brightness of up to 2,200 nits. It runs Vivo's OriginOS 7, based on Android 17, and will be available through Vivo's online store in China.

The new handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and comes with a dedicated gaming chip and an integrated cooling fan.

iQOO has launched the iQOO Neo 12 in China on October 28, expanding its performance-focused smartphone lineup with upgraded hardware, gaming features, and a high-capacity battery.

The iQOO Neo 12 offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. To manage heat during demanding gaming sessions, the device combines an active cooling fan with a 3D vapour chamber cooling system covering an 8,200-square-millimetre heat dissipation area.

For photography, the handset carries a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation.

The camera system is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, while a 16-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls. The phone also supports video recording at up to 8K resolution at 30 frames per second.

Another key feature is its 9,000mAh battery, which supports 100W wired fast charging. The iQOO Neo 12 will be offered in Contest, Shadow Black, and Frost Blade Blue colour options.

iQOO Neo 12 Price in China

The iQOO Neo 12 is available in multiple RAM and storage configurations. Prices start at CNY 4,399 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

iQOO Neo 12 Price in China Variant Price in China 12GB RAM + 256GB storage CNY 4,399 ₹63,000 16GB RAM + 256GB storage CNY 4,799 ₹69,000 12GB RAM + 512GB storage CNY 5,099 ₹73,000 16GB RAM + 512GB storage CNY 5,499 ₹79,000 16GB RAM + 1TB storage CNY 6,499 ₹93,000

The smartphone is set to go on sale in China through Vivo's online store. The India-equivalent prices are approximate conversions and do not indicate confirmed Indian launch prices.