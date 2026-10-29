Technology

iQOO Neo 12 Launched in China With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

iQOO has launched the Neo 12 in China with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 6.83-inch 2K AMOLED display, and a 9,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. The gaming-focused smartphone also features an active cooling fan, a 50-megapixel main camera, and up to 1TB of storage

Thangaraja Palaniappan
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
iQOO Neo 12
iQOO Neo 12 launched in China with four different colorways
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iQOO has launched the iQOO Neo 12 in China on October 28, expanding its performance-focused smartphone lineup with upgraded hardware, gaming features, and a high-capacity battery.

The new handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and comes with a dedicated gaming chip and an integrated cooling fan.

The smartphone features a 6.83-inch 2K Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 185Hz and peak brightness of up to 2,200 nits. It runs Vivo's OriginOS 7, based on Android 17, and will be available through Vivo's online store in China.

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The iQOO Neo 12 offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. To manage heat during demanding gaming sessions, the device combines an active cooling fan with a 3D vapour chamber cooling system covering an 8,200-square-millimetre heat dissipation area.

For photography, the handset carries a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation.

The camera system is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, while a 16-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls. The phone also supports video recording at up to 8K resolution at 30 frames per second.

Another key feature is its 9,000mAh battery, which supports 100W wired fast charging. The iQOO Neo 12 will be offered in Contest, Shadow Black, and Frost Blade Blue colour options.

iQOO Neo 12 Price in China

The iQOO Neo 12 is available in multiple RAM and storage configurations. Prices start at CNY 4,399 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

iQOO Neo 12 Price in China
VariantPrice in China
12GB RAM + 256GB storageCNY 4,399 ₹63,000
16GB RAM + 256GB storageCNY 4,799 ₹69,000
12GB RAM + 512GB storageCNY 5,099 ₹73,000
16GB RAM + 512GB storageCNY 5,499 ₹79,000
16GB RAM + 1TB storageCNY 6,499 ₹93,000

The smartphone is set to go on sale in China through Vivo's online store. The India-equivalent prices are approximate conversions and do not indicate confirmed Indian launch prices.

iQOO Neo 12 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen6.83-inch 2K Super AMOLED display
Refresh rateUp to 185Hz
Peak brightnessUp to 2,200 nits
Processor and Software
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Manufacturing process3nm
Peak clock speedUp to 4.6GHz
GPUAdreno 840
Additional gaming hardwareQ3 gaming chip
Operating systemOriginOS 7 based on Android 17
SIMDual SIM
RAM and Storage
RAMUp to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra
StorageUp to 1TB UFS 4.1
Cameras
Primary rear camera50-megapixel Sony IMX921 sensor with OIS
Ultra-wide camera8-megapixel
Front camera16-megapixel
Digital zoomUp to 20x
Video recordingUp to 8K at 30fps
Battery and Charging
Battery capacity9,000mAh
Charging100W wired fast charging
Availability
MarketChina
Sales platformVivo online store
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