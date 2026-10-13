The iQOO Neo 12 is attracting attention for its rumoured Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 2K resolution display, and up to a 185Hz refresh rate.

The upcoming products are expected to focus on gaming performance, high-refresh-rate displays, and advanced cooling technology.

iQOO has teased the upcoming launch of the iQOO Neo 12 smartphone and iQOO Pad Pro Mini tablet in China. The company has opened pre-orders for both devices, although their official launch dates have not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Pad Pro Mini is confirmed to feature an 8.8-inch display, positioning it as a compact tablet for gaming and entertainment.

iQOO Neo 12: Display and Performance Features

The iQOO Neo 12 is teased to feature a 2K resolution display with a refresh rate of up to 185Hz. The panel reportedly uses pTSF technology, which is claimed to improve visual clarity while reducing power consumption.

For performance, the smartphone is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with iQOO's in-house Q3 gaming chip. This combination is expected to deliver enhanced gaming performance, improved graphics processing, and smoother gameplay.

The dedicated gaming chip could also help optimise frame rates and visual effects in supported games, although iQOO has yet to disclose detailed performance benchmarks.

One of the major highlights of the iQOO Neo 12 is its new Ice Dome cooling system. According to the teasers, the cooling solution includes an active cooling fan and a redesigned airflow channel.

However, the company has not yet revealed the fan's operating mechanism, cooling efficiency, or whether users can customise its performance.

Design and Camera Module

Official teasers reveal a square-shaped rear camera module on the iQOO Neo 12. Another promotional image uses a red-and-black colour scheme, with the smartphone partially concealed beneath textured red fabric.

The teaser reveals part of a black rear camera module featuring a large circular camera element and a vent-like component. The promotional phrase "Monster Inside" suggests that the device will emphasise performance and gaming capabilities.

iQOO has not yet confirmed the complete camera specifications, sensor details, or the phone's full design.

iQOO Pad Pro Mini: Compact Gaming Tablet

Alongside the smartphone, iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO Pad Pro Mini will feature an 8.8-inch display.

The tablet is rumoured to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a dedicated Q3 gaming chip, potentially delivering flagship-level processing and graphics in a compact form factor.

However, iQOO has not officially confirmed the tablet's processor, refresh rate, battery capacity, charging speed, or memory configurations.

Expected Specifications Feature iQOO Neo 12 Display 2K resolution Refresh rate Up to 185Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (teased) Gaming chip Dedicated Q3 chip Cooling Ice Dome system with active fan Launch market China Launch date Not announced

iQOO Pad Pro Mini Feature Details Display 8.8-inch display Refresh rate Not confirmed Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (rumoured) Gaming chip Dedicated Q3 chip (rumoured) Cooling Not confirmed Launch market China Launch date Not announced

Note: Specifications that have not been officially confirmed may change before launch.

Could the iQOO Neo 12 Launch in India?

The company has not officially confirmed this branding or announced the device's availability in India.

The Indian launch timeline, pricing, and regional specifications remain unknown. More details are expected when iQOO announces the official launch schedule.

The iQOO Pad Pro Mini's availability outside China is also yet to be confirmed.

Launch Date and Availability

iQOO has opened pre-orders for the Neo 12 and Pad Pro Mini in China, suggesting the official unveiling may be approaching. However, the company has not announced an exact launch date or disclosed pricing for either device.

Further announcements are expected to clarify their specifications, available configurations, pricing, and sales dates.