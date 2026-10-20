The iQOO Neo 12 will debut in China on October 28 at 7 PM local time, which corresponds to 4:30 PM IST. The smartphone is currently available for pre-booking through Vivo China's official website.

Designed for gaming performance, the device will also include an integrated cooling fan and the company's Ice Dome active cooling system.

iQOO has confirmed several key details about the upcoming iQOO Neo 12 ahead of its official launch in China on October 28. The smartphone will be available in three colour options and feature a premium metal frame, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and a dedicated Q3 gaming chip.

The company has confirmed three colour variants: Shadow Black, Frost Blade Blue, and Contest. Each option features a distinct finish, giving buyers different styling choices.

Shadow Black comes with a silver finish, while Frost Blade Blue features a pale blue shade. The Contest variant stands out with a newly developed textured rear panel that creates a flowing light effect.

For the design, iQOO has collaborated with the China Academy of Art, bringing a distinctive visual approach to the smartphone's appearance.

Premium Design With Metal Frame and Gaming-Inspired Details

The handset will feature a polished metal frame, adding a premium touch to its overall design.

The rear panel houses a large, square-shaped camera module with rounded corners and two vertically stacked camera lenses. The flash is positioned just outside the camera island.

The back panel also carries the 'Monster Inside' branding, accompanied by a circular mesh grille positioned beside the camera lenses.

Additionally, exhaust vents on the right side of the frame highlight the phone's focus on sustained gaming performance and heat management.

These design elements suggest that iQOO is prioritising both aesthetics and functionality in its upcoming gaming-oriented smartphone.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset and Advanced Cooling System

Under the hood, the iQOO Neo 12 is confirmed to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with the company's dedicated Q3 gaming chip. This combination is expected to support demanding mobile games and deliver enhanced gaming performance.

Thermal management will be another major highlight. The smartphone will feature an integrated cooling fan alongside the Ice Dome active cooling system, designed to manage heat during extended gaming sessions.

The active cooling setup, combined with the dedicated gaming chip, positions the iQOO Neo 12 as a performance-focused device aimed at users who prioritise gaming and sustained processing power.

iQOO Neo 12 Battery and Charging Details

Although iQOO has not officially confirmed the battery specifications, the smartphone is speculated to pack a large 9,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

If these specifications prove accurate, the device could offer substantial battery capacity for gaming and everyday use, while fast charging support could help reduce charging time.

However, the battery capacity and charging details remain unconfirmed and should be treated as leaks or speculation until the company makes an official announcement.