The panel reaches up to 4,500 nits of local peak brightness and supports up to 500Hz touch sampling for responsive gaming.

The iQOO Pad Ultra runs OriginOS 7 HD, based on Android 17, and features an 8.8-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

iQOO has launched the Pad Ultra in China alongside the iQOO 16 smartphone. The new tablet targets users seeking a mix of gaming performance, entertainment, and productivity, with flagship hardware and several features designed specifically for mobile gaming.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite series processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

iQOO has also included its dedicated Q4 gaming chip, which supports features such as frame interpolation, super-resolution and enhanced graphics processing.

For sustained gaming sessions, the tablet uses a five-layer cooling system with a large active cooling fan. iQOO says the setup can help the device deliver up to 165fps in supported games while enabling features such as ray tracing and HDR enhancement.

Gaming controls are another focus. The Pad Ultra comes with iQOO's Q-Flex touch control system, offering a 500Hz sampling rate, dual X-axis linear motors and 4D vibration. Optional accessories include a dual-sided gaming clamp and the iQOO G1 telescopic controller.

The tablet also focuses on entertainment with a symmetrical four-speaker system featuring Super Audio 8.0, a 10-band equaliser and spatial audio. It also includes voice enhancement features for clearer conversations during gaming and calls.

The iQOO Pad Ultra packs a 9,020mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port that supports Type-C digital headphones.

For productivity, iQOO has added support for PC-level applications and features including WPS, CapCut and multi-device connectivity.

Price and Availability

The iQOO Pad Ultra starts at CNY 6,499 in China for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Pre-orders are currently open through the Vivo China website, with sales scheduled to begin on October 5. The tablet is available in Star Silver and Twilight Black colour options.