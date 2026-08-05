Nipun Marya, the CEO of iQOO India, has officially unveiled the design of the iQOO Z11's India variant via a teaser posted on X.

The iQoo Z11 is a performance-focused mid-range smartphone featuring a massive high-capacity battery, high-refresh-rate display, and regional design variations between China and India.

iQOO has officially shown off the redesigned look and colour choices for its upcoming smartphone. The Indian version features a distinctly different design from the Chinese model, highlighted by a fresh horizontal camera module and a curved rear panel.

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Colour Options

The teaser indicates that the device will showcase a new horizontal camera arrangement and a redesigned rear panel. The iQOO Z11 will be available in two colour variants: Aurora Green and Celestial Blue.

Camera Setup

The rear camera setup, resembling a pill shape and aligned horizontally, consists of two prominent camera rings and an additional sensor. There's also a circular LED ring light at one end.

iQOO has dubbed this design the Skyline Camera Module. Based on the teaser image, the new device is expected to have a curved rear panel.

It is tipped with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 32MP selfie camera, IP68 and IP69 ratings, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and 8GB and 12GB RAM options.

Battery

The company does not reveal the exact battery, but the smartphone is also tipped to feature a 1.5K 144Hz OLED display, a battery between 7,000mAh and 8,000mAh, and 90W fast charging.

Expected Details

Through the listing, the device appears to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and to run on OriginOS 6 with Android 16 on top. This will be the third phone in the iQOO Z11 series in the Indian market. There are also the iQOO Z11 Lite and iQOO Z11x.

The base variants of these two phones are priced at Rs 19,499 and Rs 24,999, respectively. iQOO Z11 is expected to be a more powerful device than this. It is expected to be priced around Rs 30,000.

This aligns with previous reports suggesting a newly designed camera module. We've already seen a camera deco on the last few generations of the Google Pixel as well as the Vivo X300 FE. Further, the upcoming Vivo S2 has also been teased with a similar camera setup.

Earlier, iQOO showcased the design with a hand-drawn sketch, which confirmed the inclusion of a 3D curved display and a sleek frame.

The design hints at a speaker grille and a microphone on top of the device, while the power and volume buttons are on the right side of the frame.

Many other sources have reported that the iQoo Z 11 India variant will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC.

Although the company has not announced an official launch date, previous reports indicate that the handset could debut in India later this month.

The iQoo Z11 was already launched in China in March at a starting price of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 31,200) for the base 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

On the other hand, the 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB variant were unveiled in the country at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 34,000), CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 38,100), CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 40,800), and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 46,300), respectively.