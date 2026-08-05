Technology

iQOO Z11 Design Revealed: Curved Display, New Skyline Camera Module

iQOO has revealed the India-specific design of the upcoming iQOO Z11, featuring a new Skyline camera module, curved rear panel, and Aurora Green and Celestial Blue colours. The phone is expected to pack a 144Hz AMOLED display, a large battery, 90W charging, and flagship-style features.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
iQOO Z11
iQOO Z11 design revealed
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iQOO has officially shown off the redesigned look and colour choices for its upcoming smartphone. The Indian version features a distinctly different design from the Chinese model, highlighted by a fresh horizontal camera module and a curved rear panel.

The iQoo Z11 is a performance-focused mid-range smartphone featuring a massive high-capacity battery, high-refresh-rate display, and regional design variations between China and India.

Nipun Marya, the CEO of iQOO India, has officially unveiled the design of the iQOO Z11's India variant via a teaser posted on X.

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Loading post from https://x.com/nipunmarya/status/2084572552924450990

Colour Options

The teaser indicates that the device will showcase a new horizontal camera arrangement and a redesigned rear panel. The iQOO Z11 will be available in two colour variants: Aurora Green and Celestial Blue.

Camera Setup

The rear camera setup, resembling a pill shape and aligned horizontally, consists of two prominent camera rings and an additional sensor. There's also a circular LED ring light at one end.

iQOO has dubbed this design the Skyline Camera Module. Based on the teaser image, the new device is expected to have a curved rear panel.

It is tipped with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 32MP selfie camera, IP68 and IP69 ratings, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and 8GB and 12GB RAM options.

Battery

The company does not reveal the exact battery, but the smartphone is also tipped to feature a 1.5K 144Hz OLED display, a battery between 7,000mAh and 8,000mAh, and 90W fast charging.

Expected Details

Through the listing, the device appears to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and to run on OriginOS 6 with Android 16 on top. This will be the third phone in the iQOO Z11 series in the Indian market. There are also the iQOO Z11 Lite and iQOO Z11x.

The base variants of these two phones are priced at Rs 19,499 and Rs 24,999, respectively. iQOO Z11 is expected to be a more powerful device than this. It is expected to be priced around Rs 30,000.

This aligns with previous reports suggesting a newly designed camera module. We've already seen a camera deco on the last few generations of the Google Pixel as well as the Vivo X300 FE. Further, the upcoming Vivo S2 has also been teased with a similar camera setup.

Earlier, iQOO showcased the design with a hand-drawn sketch, which confirmed the inclusion of a 3D curved display and a sleek frame.

The design hints at a speaker grille and a microphone on top of the device, while the power and volume buttons are on the right side of the frame.

Many other sources have reported that the iQoo Z 11 India variant will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC.

Although the company has not announced an official launch date, previous reports indicate that the handset could debut in India later this month.

The iQoo Z11 was already launched in China in March at a starting price of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 31,200) for the base 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

On the other hand, the 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB variant were unveiled in the country at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 34,000), CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 38,100), CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 40,800), and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 46,300), respectively.

iQOO Z11 Key Specifications and Features
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.83-inch AMOLED panel
Resolution1.5K resolution
Refresh Rateup to 144Hz refresh rate
Performance & Core Hardware
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset
Design
Screen Type3D Curved Screen
DisplayPremium, curved AMOLED display
Camera
Module StyleLandscape Camera Module
Module ShapeHorizontal, pill-shaped "Skyline" visor module
LightingAura Light Ring on the rear camera island
Battery
Capacity7,000mAh and 8,000mAh
Charging90W fast charging
Colour
OptionsAurora Green, Celestial Blue finishes
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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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