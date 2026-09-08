The smartphone features a 6.76-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of brightness in HBM mode.

The phone was officially introduced on September 7 and comes with a large 7,200mAh battery, a 120Hz display and a gaming-focused chipset.

iQOO has launched the iQOO Z11xa 5G in India, targeting users who want a combination of long battery life, performance and durability in a mid-range smartphone.

While the LCD panel may not offer the deeper contrast of AMOLED displays, iQOO has added TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification and an eye comfort mode to help reduce eye strain during extended use.

Performance

iQOO Z11xa 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset. It is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, with support for up to 8GB of extended RAM. iQOO claims that the phone can achieve an AnTuTu score of more than 890,000.

Battery and Charging

The biggest highlight is its 7,200mAh battery, supported by 44W FlashCharge. According to the company, the battery can provide up to 40 hours of video playback and around 15.4 hours of gaming.

The phone also supports bypass charging and overnight charging protection, features aimed particularly at users who spend long hours gaming or charging their devices overnight.

Camera

For photography, the smartphone gets a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary camera, paired with a 2MP bokeh sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 30fps.

Durability and Software

Durability is another major focus of the device. iQOO Z11xa 5G carries IP68 and IP69 ratings and is claimed to offer military-grade durability, making it better suited to demanding everyday use.

The phone runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and is promised two major OS upgrades along with four years of security updates.

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iQOO Z11xa 5G Price and Availability

The iQOO Z11xa 5G is priced at Rs 28,999 for its sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. With applicable offers, the effective price comes down to Rs 27,499.

It will be available in Titan Black and Prismatic Green colour options. The first Sale is scheduled for September 14 at 12 noon through Amazon India, the iQOO website, select Vivo exclusive stores and other retail outlets.

Customers can also get a flat Rs 1,500 coupon discount, along with up to six months of no-cost EMI.