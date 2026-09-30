The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 platform and comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

iQOO has expanded its flagship lineup in China with the launch of the iQOO 16, introduced alongside the new iQOO Pad Ultra on September 29.

For gaming and sustained performance, iQOO has also equipped the phone with its Q4 gaming chip and an upgraded vapour chamber cooling system.

The phone features a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display using Samsung's M16 luminescent material. It supports a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, 5,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling and a peak brightness of 2,800 nits. The display also offers a pixel density of 508ppi.

On the software front, the iQOO 16 runs Vivo's latest OriginOS 7 based on Android 17. The dual-SIM smartphone also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

A triple rear camera system handles photography. The setup includes a 50MP primary camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor and optical image stabilisation, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera supporting up to 100x digital zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. A 32MP front camera supports selfies and video calls.

One major highlight is the 8,400mAh battery, which supports 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. The phone also includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor along with a range of sensors for everyday use.

iQOO 16 starts at CNY 5,999 in China for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 512GB version costs CNY 6,799, while the 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 7,499.

The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale in China in October through Vivo's online store. It will be available in Chasing the Light, Legend and Racing Track colour options.