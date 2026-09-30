Technology

iQOO 16 Launched in China With Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6

iQOO 16 has launched in China with a 2K 165Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, 8,400mAh battery and 100W charging, starting at CNY 5,999.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
iQOO 16
iQOO 16 launched in China with three colorways
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iQOO has expanded its flagship lineup in China with the launch of the iQOO 16, introduced alongside the new iQOO Pad Ultra on September 29.

The smartphone brings Qualcomm's latest 2nm flagship chipset, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a large battery and a triple-camera setup.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 platform and comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

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For gaming and sustained performance, iQOO has also equipped the phone with its Q4 gaming chip and an upgraded vapour chamber cooling system.

The phone features a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display using Samsung's M16 luminescent material. It supports a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, 5,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling and a peak brightness of 2,800 nits. The display also offers a pixel density of 508ppi.

On the software front, the iQOO 16 runs Vivo's latest OriginOS 7 based on Android 17. The dual-SIM smartphone also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

A triple rear camera system handles photography. The setup includes a 50MP primary camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor and optical image stabilisation, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera supporting up to 100x digital zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. A 32MP front camera supports selfies and video calls.

One major highlight is the 8,400mAh battery, which supports 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. The phone also includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor along with a range of sensors for everyday use.

iQOO 16 starts at CNY 5,999 in China for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 512GB version costs CNY 6,799, while the 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 7,499.

The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale in China in October through Vivo's online store. It will be available in Chasing the Light, Legend and Racing Track colour options.

iQOO 16 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display
Panel MaterialSamsung M16 luminescent material
Refresh RateUp to 165Hz
Pixel Density508ppi
Touch Sampling Rate5,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling
Peak Brightness2,800 nits
Processor and Performance
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
Manufacturing Process2nm
Gaming ChipQ4 gaming chip
GPUAdreno GPU
RAMUp to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM
StorageUp to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage
CoolingUpgraded vapour chamber cooling
Heat Dissipation Area8,500 sq mm
Cameras
Primary Camera50MP, 1/1.3-inch sensor, OIS
Telephoto Camera50MP periscope, up to 100x digital zoom
Ultrawide Camera50MP
Front Camera32MP
Battery and Charging
Battery Capacity8,400mAh
Wired Charging100W wired fast charging
Wireless Charging40W wireless charging
Software
OSOriginOS 7
Android VersionBased on Android 17
SIMDual-SIM support
Durability and Security
Water and Dust ResistanceIP68 + IP69 ratings
Fingerprint SensorUltrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor
SensorsGravity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyroscope, E-compass
Price
12GB + 256GBCNY 5,999 (around Rs. 86,000)
12GB + 512GBCNY 6,799 (around Rs. 97,000)
16GB + 512GBCNY 7,499 (around Rs. 1,07,000)
Colours
Available ColoursChasing the Light, Legend, Racing Track
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