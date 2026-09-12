The iQOO 16 retains a flat rear panel but gets a redesigned camera module. The triple-camera setup sits inside a square-shaped deco with a raised border. iQOO describes the arrangement as a robotic arm design, with the three camera lenses forming a navigator-like symbol.

The new handset will be unveiled alongside the iQOO Pad Ultra and is expected to bring major upgrades in camera performance, gaming and design compared with its predecessor.

iQOO has officially teased the design of its upcoming flagship smartphone, the iQOO 16, ahead of its China launch later this month.

The camera module carries a "100x tele lens" marking, confirming that the smartphone will offer up to 100x digital zoom. The camera system is expected to include a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens.

The phone will feature a flat metal mid-frame, with the power and volume buttons placed on the right side. The LED flash sits outside the camera deco, while multiple antenna bands are visible on the frame.

New Rear Panel Design

The iQOO 16 will be offered in a new Chasing Light colour variant featuring a holographic rear panel. iQOO says the finish uses an industry-first laser holographic imaging technology, combining four precision processes to create a three-dimensional light effect.

The holographic pattern is designed to interact with blue flowing light as the phone moves, giving the rear panel a changing appearance depending on the viewing angle.

Snapdragon Chipset and Gaming Features

The handset will be powered by a new Snapdragon 8 Elite series flagship chipset and will also feature a dedicated new gaming chip. The smartphone will come with iQOO's next-generation Monster Super Engine.

The company claims the device will offer console-like ray-tracing effects and improved visual quality, positioning the iQOO 16 as a performance-focused flagship for gaming enthusiasts.

iQOO 16 Launch

iQOO 16 is confirmed to launch in China later this month, although the exact launch date has not yet been revealed. The company is expected to announce more details, including full specifications and pricing, ahead of the launch.

The smartphone is also expected to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.