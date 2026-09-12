Technology

iQOO 16 Design Teased Ahead of China Launch, 100x Zoom Confirmed

iQOO 16 is set to launch in China later this month with a redesigned camera module, up to 100x digital zoom and a new Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipset. The flagship will also feature a dedicated gaming chip, Monster Super Engine, holographic rear design and IP68/IP69 protection.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
iQOO 16
iQOO 16 design revealed ahead of launch
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iQOO has officially teased the design of its upcoming flagship smartphone, the iQOO 16, ahead of its China launch later this month.

The new handset will be unveiled alongside the iQOO Pad Ultra and is expected to bring major upgrades in camera performance, gaming and design compared with its predecessor.

iQOO 16 Design and Camera

The iQOO 16 retains a flat rear panel but gets a redesigned camera module. The triple-camera setup sits inside a square-shaped deco with a raised border. iQOO describes the arrangement as a robotic arm design, with the three camera lenses forming a navigator-like symbol.

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The camera module carries a "100x tele lens" marking, confirming that the smartphone will offer up to 100x digital zoom. The camera system is expected to include a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens.

The phone will feature a flat metal mid-frame, with the power and volume buttons placed on the right side. The LED flash sits outside the camera deco, while multiple antenna bands are visible on the frame.

New Rear Panel Design

The iQOO 16 will be offered in a new Chasing Light colour variant featuring a holographic rear panel. iQOO says the finish uses an industry-first laser holographic imaging technology, combining four precision processes to create a three-dimensional light effect.

The holographic pattern is designed to interact with blue flowing light as the phone moves, giving the rear panel a changing appearance depending on the viewing angle.

Snapdragon Chipset and Gaming Features

The handset will be powered by a new Snapdragon 8 Elite series flagship chipset and will also feature a dedicated new gaming chip. The smartphone will come with iQOO's next-generation Monster Super Engine.

The company claims the device will offer console-like ray-tracing effects and improved visual quality, positioning the iQOO 16 as a performance-focused flagship for gaming enthusiasts.

iQOO 16 Launch

iQOO 16 is confirmed to launch in China later this month, although the exact launch date has not yet been revealed. The company is expected to announce more details, including full specifications and pricing, ahead of the launch.

The smartphone is also expected to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

iQOO 16 Key Specifications (Expected)
SpecificationDetails
Display
PanelFlat display
Screen Size & ResolutionExact screen size and resolution yet to be revealed
Processor
ChipsetNew Snapdragon 8 Elite series flagship chipset
Gaming ChipDedicated gaming chip
Rear Camera
Main50MP primary camera
Ultra-Wide50MP ultra-wide camera
Telephoto50MP periscope telephoto camera
ZoomUp to 100x digital zoom
Design
FrameFlat metal mid-frame
Rear PanelGlass rear panel
Camera ModuleSquare-shaped redesigned camera deco
ColourChasing Light holographic finish
Gaming
EngineNext-generation Monster Super Engine
GraphicsConsole-like ray tracing effects
Durability
RatingIP68 rating
RatingIP69 rating
Storage Variants (Expected)
Variant 112GB RAM + 256GB
Variant 212GB RAM + 512GB
Variant 316GB RAM + 512GB
Variant 416GB RAM + 1TB
Launch
MarketChina
TimelineLater in September 2026
Date & PriceExact date and price yet to be announced
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