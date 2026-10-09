The post does not disclose the smartphone's name or specifications. However, it is widely expected to refer to the iQOO 16, with the company asking users to "stay tuned" for further updates.

The Vivo sub-brand has not officially confirmed the Indian launch date, but a recent social media post by its CEO has hinted at the arrival of a new flagship device.

iQOO appears to be preparing to introduce its next flagship smartphone, the iQOO 16, in India and other global markets after launching it in China last month.

More details about the device's global availability and launch timeline could emerge in the coming weeks.

iQOO 16 is expected to attract users looking for flagship-level performance, a high-refresh-rate display, versatile cameras and a large battery.

Its Chinese variant comes with a powerful Snapdragon processor, an advanced cooling system and support for both wired and wireless charging.

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iQOO 16: Expected India Launch Details

Although iQOO has hinted at an upcoming flagship launch, it has yet to confirm the device's official name, Indian launch date or local pricing.

The smartphone is expected to arrive in India after its Chinese debut, but its availability in other international markets also remains unconfirmed.

The company is expected to reveal more details about the Indian variant closer to launch.

iQOO 16 Specifications and Features

The Chinese variant of the iQOO 16 features a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The panel uses Samsung's M16 display technology and is designed to deliver smooth visuals for gaming, video playback and everyday use.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It also includes a dedicated Q4 gaming chip to support gaming performance and graphics processing.

For thermal management, the device features an 8,500-square-millimetre vapour chamber cooling system. The handset also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

iQOO 16 Specifications Specification Details Display Screen Size 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED Refresh Rate 165Hz Display Technology Samsung M16 Performance Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra Storage Up to 1TB UFS 4.1 Gaming Chip Dedicated Q4 gaming chip Build Cooling 8,500mm² vapour chamber Water Resistance IP68 and IP69 Camera Rear Camera Triple 50MP setup (primary, periscope telephoto, ultra-wide-angle) Front Camera 32MP Battery and Charging Battery Capacity 8,400mAh Wired Charging 100W fast charging Wireless Charging 40W Software OS (China) Android 17 with OriginOS 7 OS (India) Unconfirmed

iQOO 16 Camera Specifications

The iQOO 16 features a triple rear camera setup with three 50-megapixel sensors. The system includes a primary camera, a periscope telephoto camera and an ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone offers a 32-megapixel front camera.

Battery and Charging

The Chinese model packs an 8,400mAh battery and supports 100W wired fast charging alongside 40W wireless charging.

The large battery capacity, combined with the high-refresh-rate display and dedicated gaming hardware, makes battery life and sustained performance key features.

The smartphone runs Android 17 with OriginOS 7 in China. The software version for the Indian model is unconfirmed.

iQOO 16 Price in India: What to Expect

In China, the iQOO 16 starts at CNY 5,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Higher configurations include 12GB RAM with 512GB storage, 16GB RAM with 512GB storage, and a top-end model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

The Indian price remains unannounced. While the Chinese starting price is approximately ₹86,000 by direct currency conversion, the final Indian retail price could differ due to taxes, distribution costs and regional pricing.

For now, buyers will have to wait for an official announcement from iQOO regarding the launch date, Indian specifications and pricing.