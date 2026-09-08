iQOO 16, Pad Ultra Confirmed for China Launch This September

iQOO earlier revealed an upcoming compact tablet but did not name it. But now, leaked information suggests it will be called the Pad Ultra.

iQOO 16 smartphone and iQOO Pad Ultra tablet are confirmed to launch in China this September, with both devices expected to focus heavily on gaming and sustained performance.

iQOO has announced plans to expand its flagship lineup with two new performance-focused devices.

In a Weibo post, the tech firm said the iQOO 16 and the tablet will launch in China in September, but it has not revealed the exact launch date.

Revealed features of iQOO 16 smartphone

Ahead of the launch month, the tech firm began teasing key features of the iQOO 16 smartphone, including a new in-house gaming chip and a next-generation Monster Super Engine, which it claims will extract additional performance from Qualcomm's flagship platform.

The company is also promoting an updated Monster Super Engine, suggesting that gaming performance will remain one of the phone's major selling points.

The combination of the new processor and dedicated gaming hardware is expected to improve graphics performance and help the device maintain performance during extended gaming sessions.

Previous leaks about the iQOO 16 also suggest that it will sport a 6.85-inch Samsung M16 OLED panel with 2K+ resolution and a 165 Hz refresh rate. The rumours also claim that the panel uses Samsung's next-generation LEAD display technology.

The phone is also tipped to feature a large battery of around 8,400mAh, along with support for 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. Camera leaks point to a possible triple 50-megapixel rear-camera setup.

iQOO Pad Ultra teased features

Alongside the smartphone, iQOO will introduce the iQOO Pad Ultra, a compact tablet designed with performance and gaming in mind.

The iQOO Pad Ultra teaser offers some important details about the product. The tablet has been teased with an 8.8-inch OLED display, which makes it considerably smaller than many productivity-focused tablets.

It is expected to sport Qualcomm's next-generation flagship platform, with leaks pointing to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series built on a 2nm process.

Reports also claim the upcoming tablet includes an active cooling fan, with a vent visible on the back, which would let the Pad Ultra sustain high performance during longer gaming sessions instead of relying solely on passive cooling, according to the company.

Leaks also suggest the iQOO Pad Ultra will feature a large battery of around 900mAh and support 66W fast charging, but the company has yet to reveal its full specifications.

More details are expected in additional teasers ahead of the launch. International availability remains unconfirmed.

For now, the iQOO 16 and Pad Ultra appear to be shaping up as two of the company's most performance-oriented products, with both devices putting gaming and sustained performance at the centre of their design.