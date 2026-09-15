The company has yet to reveal the complete specifications and pricing, which it expects to announce at the launch event.

The iQOO 16 is being promoted under the "Monster Inside" tagline and is expected to bring significant upgrades in display technology, performance and battery capacity over its predecessor

iQOO has officially announced the launch date of its next flagship smartphone, the iQOO 16. The handset will debut in China on September 29, and the company also revealed its design and colour options ahead of the launch.

iQOO 16: Display Details

One of the key highlights of the iQOO 16 will be its display. The smartphone is confirmed to feature a 2K-resolution panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, which iQOO claims will make it the first smartphone in the world to combine these specifications.

The panel has been jointly developed with Samsung Display and uses Samsung's M16 luminescent OLED material along with the new 2K LEAD 2.0 technology.

The display is expected to offer:

2K resolution

165Hz refresh rate

1,100 nits manual peak brightness

2,800 nits global peak brightness

Up to 10,000 nits local peak brightness

These specifications aim to deliver smoother visuals and improved brightness, particularly for gaming and HDR content.

iQOO 16 Expected Specifications Specification Details Launch Launch date September 29, 2026 Launch market China Display Display 2K OLED Refresh rate 165Hz Manual peak brightness 1,100 nits Global peak brightness 2,800 nits Local peak brightness Up to 10,000 nits Performance Processor Snapdragon chipset Camera Rear cameras Triple 50MP setup Telephoto 3x optical zoom Battery Battery Around 8,500mAh Fast charging Up to 100W Software Software OriginOS 7

iQOO 16: Design and Colour Options

iQOO has revealed three colourways for the upcoming flagship: Light Chaser, Legendary and Racetrack.

The Light Chaser variant features a laser holographic finish with interwoven red and blue light effects that shift depending on the angle of light.

The Legendary version gets a cool white rear panel with a silver-grey hue. iQOO says this finish uses magnetron-sputtering electroplating technology along with a 670nm coating.

The Racetrack variant takes inspiration from Formula 1 racing cars and combines purple and black shades with a matte finish.

At the rear, the smartphone is shown with a triple-camera system arranged in a triangular layout, along with "100x Telephoto" branding and a separate circular LED flash.

iQOO 16: Performance and Camera

The iQOO 16 is expected to use a Snapdragon flagship chipset and could feature an advanced cooling system designed to control temperatures during demanding gaming sessions.

A large vapour chamber is among the cooling solutions expected to help reduce thermal throttling.

For photography, the smartphone may feature a triple 50MP rear camera setup, including a telephoto camera capable of 3x optical zoom.

The handset is also tipped to pack an approximately 8,500mAh battery with support for up to 100W fast charging.

OriginOS 7 and Pricing

The iQOO 16 is expected to ship with OriginOS 7, bringing interface changes and performance improvements.

The flagship is likely to be priced higher than the previous-generation iQOO 15. However, the company has not yet confirmed the price or the complete hardware configuration.

More details about the iQOO 16, including its exact specifications, variants, and pricing, are expected when the smartphone officially launches in China on September 29.