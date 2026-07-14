Technology

iQOO 16 Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro &8000mAh+ Battery

iQOO 16 is tipped to debut with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, a battery exceeding 8,000mAh, and a triple 50MP rear camera setup. The flagship is also expected to feature a dedicated graphics chip, UFS 5.0 storage, and premium gaming-focused hardware.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
iQOO 16
iQOO 16 planning to launch soon with new processor

iQOO is reportedly working on its next flagship smartphone, the iQOO 16, which is expected to succeed the iQOO 15. While the company has not officially confirmed the handset, several leaks have revealed what could be one of iQOO's most powerful smartphones to date.

According to recent reports, the iQOO 16 is currently being tested with Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. The smartphone is also tipped to feature a massive battery, flagship-grade hardware, and upgraded gaming capabilities.

The handset is expected to debut in China around September or October 2026. However, its India launch remains uncertain.

Recent reports suggest iQOO could skip launching the device in India due to rising memory prices, which may significantly increase its retail price. The company has not commented on these claims.

Built for Gaming

The iQOO 16 is expected to continue the brand's gaming-focused approach with several premium hardware upgrades.

Leaks suggest it will feature flagship symmetrical stereo speakers for immersive audio, an X-axis linear vibration motor for improved haptic feedback, and a dedicated graphics chip to enhance gaming performance.

The graphics processor is expected to build on the Q3 Supercomputing Chip used in the iQOO 15, which supported frame interpolation, AI upscaling, ray tracing, and gaming at up to 2K resolution with up to 144Hz refresh rates.

The phone is also tipped to feature a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for faster and more reliable biometric authentication.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Expected

The device could be powered by Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor.

The chipset is rumoured to adopt Qualcomm's new 2+3+3 Oryon CPU architecture and may include:

  • 16MB shared L2 cache

  • Adreno 850 GPU

  • 18MB GMEM graphics memory

  • Support for LPDDR6 and LPDDR5X RAM

  • Improved AI, gaming, and ray-tracing performance

If accurate, the chipset is expected to compete with the next-generation flagship processors from MediaTek and Samsung.

Massive Battery and Fast Storage

One of the biggest upgrades could be the battery. Reports suggest the iQOO 16 may feature a battery exceeding 8,000mAh, making it one of the largest batteries in a flagship smartphone.

Combined with the efficient Snapdragon chipset, the device could deliver significantly improved battery life.

The smartphone is also expected to feature next-generation UFS 5.0 storage for faster app loading, gaming performance, and file transfers.

iQOO 16 Expected Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display & Performance
DisplayAMOLED panel with high refresh rate (rumoured up to 144Hz)
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro (expected)
GPUAdreno 850
GraphicsDedicated gaming chip with advanced frame interpolation
Memory & Storage
RAMLPDDR6 / LPDDR5X support
StorageUFS 5.0
Camera
Rear Cameras50MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide camera, 50MP periscope telephoto camera
Front CameraYet to be revealed
Battery & Biometrics
BatteryMore than 8,000mAh (rumoured)
Fingerprint Sensor3D ultrasonic in-display scanner
Audio, Haptics & Build
SpeakersFlagship symmetrical dual stereo speakers
HapticsX-axis linear motor
BuildPremium flagship design
Gaming
Gaming FeaturesDedicated graphics chip, AI upscaling, ray tracing support, high-frame-rate gaming

Although iQOO has yet to announce the smartphone officially, leaked specifications suggest the iQOO 16 could be one of the company's most feature-packed flagships, especially for gamers and power users. More details are expected to emerge closer to its anticipated launch in China later this year.

Topics

Smartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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