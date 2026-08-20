Alongside the smartphone, iQOO has also introduced the iQOO Buds, which the company claims can deliver up to 50 hours of playback.

The smartphone starts at Rs 34,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It will be available through Amazon India, the iQOO India online store and select retail outlets, with sales beginning on August 25 at 12 noon.

iQOO has expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the iQOO Z11 5G, a premium mid-range handset that combines a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a large battery, a new MediaTek chipset and a range of AI-powered features.

iQOO Z11 5G: Price and Variants

The iQOO Z11 5G is offered in three configurations:

6GB + 128GB: Rs 34,999

8GB + 128GB: Rs 39,999

8GB + 256GB: Rs 44,999

The phone will be available in Celestial Blue and Aurora Green colour options.

The iQOO Z11 5G features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate aims to deliver smoother scrolling, animations, and gaming.

The panel can reach up to 2,000 nits in High Brightness Mode and supports HDR10+, along with HDR playback on platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

The large display and high refresh rate make the Z11 particularly suited to users who prioritise streaming, gaming and other multimedia activities.

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New MediaTek Dimensity Chipset

The new MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset powers the smartphone. It is paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

iQOO claims the Z11 can achieve an AnTuTu score above 1.2 million, positioning the handset as a capable performer in the mid-range segment.

For thermal management, the phone features a 3,800mm² vapour chamber designed to dissipate heat during demanding workloads such as gaming and extended video recording.

Battery and Charging

Battery capacity is one of the phone's biggest highlights. The iQOO Z11 packs a 7,050mAh battery, which should provide considerable endurance for both regular and heavy users.

The battery supports 44W fast charging, letting users replenish the large battery more quickly.

With its large-capacity battery and power-efficient hardware, the Z11 targets users who want extended usage without frequently reaching for a charger.

Camera Upgrades

On the rear, the iQOO Z11 features a 50MP primary camera accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

The ultra-wide sensor upgrades the previous-generation Z10's 2MP bokeh camera, giving users a more versatile secondary camera for landscapes, group photos, and wider compositions.

A 32MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 30fps, adding another useful capability for users who frequently record high-resolution video.

New Camera Design

iQOO has also changed the visual identity of the Z-series with the Z11. Instead of the large circular camera module seen on earlier models, the new smartphone adopts a more understated horizontal camera bar.

The phone measures just 7.99mm thick and weighs around 199 grams, making it relatively slim for a phone with such a large battery.

IP68 and IP69 Protection

The iQOO Z11 5G comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. This gives the handset additional protection against everyday exposure to dust and water.

The combination of durability, a large battery and a premium-looking design is intended to make the Z11 suitable for users who want a phone that can handle demanding everyday use.

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OriginOS 6 and AI Features

The smartphone runs OriginOS 6.0 based on Android 16 and includes a collection of AI-powered features.

These include AI Captions, AI Creation, AI Routing, Conversation Memory and Circle to Search. The features are designed to assist with tasks ranging from content creation and translation to information discovery and everyday productivity.

iQOO has also promised three major Android upgrades and five years of security updates, giving the Z11 a longer software support cycle.

Price and Availability

The iQOO Z11 5G starts at Rs 34,999 in India and will be available in three configurations.

Sales begin on August 25 at 12 noon, through Amazon India, the iQOO India online store and retail outlets.

iQOO Z11 is positioned as a performance-focused mid-range smartphone with several features typically associated with more premium devices.