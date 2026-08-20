Technology

iQOO Z11 5G Launched in India With 7,050mAh Battery, Check Price

iQOO has launched the Z11 5G in India starting at Rs 34,999, featuring a 6.83-inch 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, 7,050mAh battery with 44W charging, 50MP dual rear cameras, IP68/IP69 protection and AI features.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·4 min read
iQOO Z11 5G
iQOO Z11 5G launched in India with two colorways
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iQOO has expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the iQOO Z11 5G, a premium mid-range handset that combines a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a large battery, a new MediaTek chipset and a range of AI-powered features.

The smartphone starts at Rs 34,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It will be available through Amazon India, the iQOO India online store and select retail outlets, with sales beginning on August 25 at 12 noon.

Alongside the smartphone, iQOO has also introduced the iQOO Buds, which the company claims can deliver up to 50 hours of playback.

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iQOO Z11 5G: Price and Variants

The iQOO Z11 5G is offered in three configurations:

  • 6GB + 128GB: Rs 34,999

  • 8GB + 128GB: Rs 39,999

  • 8GB + 256GB: Rs 44,999

The phone will be available in Celestial Blue and Aurora Green colour options.

The iQOO Z11 5G features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate aims to deliver smoother scrolling, animations, and gaming.

The panel can reach up to 2,000 nits in High Brightness Mode and supports HDR10+, along with HDR playback on platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

The large display and high refresh rate make the Z11 particularly suited to users who prioritise streaming, gaming and other multimedia activities.

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New MediaTek Dimensity Chipset

The new MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset powers the smartphone. It is paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

iQOO claims the Z11 can achieve an AnTuTu score above 1.2 million, positioning the handset as a capable performer in the mid-range segment.

For thermal management, the phone features a 3,800mm² vapour chamber designed to dissipate heat during demanding workloads such as gaming and extended video recording.

Battery and Charging

Battery capacity is one of the phone's biggest highlights. The iQOO Z11 packs a 7,050mAh battery, which should provide considerable endurance for both regular and heavy users.

The battery supports 44W fast charging, letting users replenish the large battery more quickly.

With its large-capacity battery and power-efficient hardware, the Z11 targets users who want extended usage without frequently reaching for a charger.

Camera Upgrades

On the rear, the iQOO Z11 features a 50MP primary camera accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

The ultra-wide sensor upgrades the previous-generation Z10's 2MP bokeh camera, giving users a more versatile secondary camera for landscapes, group photos, and wider compositions.

A 32MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 30fps, adding another useful capability for users who frequently record high-resolution video.

New Camera Design

iQOO has also changed the visual identity of the Z-series with the Z11. Instead of the large circular camera module seen on earlier models, the new smartphone adopts a more understated horizontal camera bar.

The phone measures just 7.99mm thick and weighs around 199 grams, making it relatively slim for a phone with such a large battery.

IP68 and IP69 Protection

The iQOO Z11 5G comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. This gives the handset additional protection against everyday exposure to dust and water.

The combination of durability, a large battery and a premium-looking design is intended to make the Z11 suitable for users who want a phone that can handle demanding everyday use.

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OriginOS 6 and AI Features

The smartphone runs OriginOS 6.0 based on Android 16 and includes a collection of AI-powered features.

These include AI Captions, AI Creation, AI Routing, Conversation Memory and Circle to Search. The features are designed to assist with tasks ranging from content creation and translation to information discovery and everyday productivity.

iQOO has also promised three major Android upgrades and five years of security updates, giving the Z11 a longer software support cycle.

Price and Availability

The iQOO Z11 5G starts at Rs 34,999 in India and will be available in three configurations.

Sales begin on August 25 at 12 noon, through Amazon India, the iQOO India online store and retail outlets.

iQOO Z11 is positioned as a performance-focused mid-range smartphone with several features typically associated with more premium devices.

iQOO Z11 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED
Refresh rate144Hz
Peak brightness2,000 nits HBM
HDRHDR10+, Amazon Prime Video HDR, Netflix HDR
Performance
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo
RAM6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X
Storage128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1
Cooling3,800mm² vapour chamber
Camera
Rear camera50MP + 8MP ultra-wide
Front camera32MP
Video recordingUp to 4K at 30fps, front and rear
Battery
Battery7,050mAh
Charging44W fast charging
Software
OSOriginOS 6.0 based on Android 16
Software support3 Android upgrades, 5 years of security updates
Design
DurabilityIP68 + IP69
Thickness7.99mm
Weight199g
ColoursCelestial Blue, Aurora Green
Pricing and Availability
6GB + 128GBRs 34,999
8GB + 128GBRs 39,999
8GB + 256GBRs 44,999
Sale dateAugust 25, 12 PM
Sales channelsAmazon India, iQOO online store, retail outlets

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price of iQOO Z11 5G in India?
The iQOO Z11 5G starts at Rs 34,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 39,999, and the 8GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs 44,999. Sales begin on August 25 at 12 noon via Amazon India, the iQOO India online store, and select retail outlets.
How big is the battery in the iQOO Z11 5G and how fast does it charge?
The iQOO Z11 5G comes with a 7,050mAh battery, which is one of its standout features. It supports 44W fast charging, so you can top it up more quickly despite the large capacity. This makes it a strong pick for users who want long battery life without constantly plugging in.
What cameras does the iQOO Z11 5G have?
The iQOO Z11 5G has a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera on the back. The front camera is 32MP. All cameras support 4K video recording at 30fps. The ultra-wide is an upgrade over the 2MP bokeh camera found on the previous Z10 model, giving more flexibility for wide shots and group photos.
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