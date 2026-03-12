iQoo, a sub-brand of Vivo, has officially launched its new smartphone, the iQoo Z11x 5G, as part of the Z-series lineup on March 12, 2026. The smartphone will go on sale in India starting March 16 and will be available through Amazon and other online platforms.
The iQoo Z11x 5G is designed to deliver strong performance, smooth gaming, and reliable 5G connectivity at an affordable price.
Appearance and Pricing
The iQoo Z11x 5G is expected to be available in multiple storage variants. The pricing in India starts at Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at Rs. 20,999. The top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 24,999.
The smartphone features a modern squircle-shaped rear camera module that houses the dual-camera setup along with an LED flash. The phone comes with flat edges and slightly rounded corners, making it comfortable to hold. The power and volume buttons are located on the right side.
The design is sleek and minimal, similar to many modern smartphones. The device is expected to be available in Prismatic Green and Titan Black. iQoo has also confirmed two years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates for the device.
Specifications and Features
Display
6.76-inch Full HD+ LCD display
Resolution: 1080 × 2344 pixels
120Hz refresh rate
382 ppi pixel density
Up to 1200 nits brightness
Processor
Storage Variants
6GB RAM + 128GB storage
8GB RAM + 128GB storage
8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Operating System
Camera
Video Recording
Battery
7200mAh battery
44W wired fast charging
Reverse charging support
Protection
Overall, the iQoo Z11x 5G stands out in the mid-range smartphone segment with its large display, powerful Dimensity processor, massive 7200mAh battery, and 50MP camera system.
With competitive pricing and long-term software support, the device is expected to be a strong option for users looking for performance, battery life, and modern 5G features at an affordable price.