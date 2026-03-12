iQoo, a sub-brand of Vivo, has officially launched its new smartphone, the iQoo Z11x 5G, as part of the Z-series lineup on March 12, 2026. The smartphone will go on sale in India starting March 16 and will be available through Amazon and other online platforms.

The iQoo Z11x 5G is designed to deliver strong performance, smooth gaming, and reliable 5G connectivity at an affordable price.

Appearance and Pricing

The iQoo Z11x 5G is expected to be available in multiple storage variants. The pricing in India starts at Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at Rs. 20,999. The top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 24,999.