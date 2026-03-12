Technology

iQoo Z11x 5G Launched in India With Massive Battery and Powerful Performance

iQoo has launched the new iQoo Z11x 5G in India with a powerful Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, a massive 7200mAh battery, and a smooth 120Hz display. The smartphone will go on sale from March 16 via Amazon, with prices starting at Rs. 18,999.

Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
iQoo Z11x 5G launched in India starts from Rs 18,999

iQoo, a sub-brand of Vivo, has officially launched its new smartphone, the iQoo Z11x 5G, as part of the Z-series lineup on March 12, 2026. The smartphone will go on sale in India starting March 16 and will be available through Amazon and other online platforms.

The iQoo Z11x 5G is designed to deliver strong performance, smooth gaming, and reliable 5G connectivity at an affordable price.

Appearance and Pricing

The iQoo Z11x 5G is expected to be available in multiple storage variants. The pricing in India starts at Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at Rs. 20,999. The top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 24,999.

The smartphone features a modern squircle-shaped rear camera module that houses the dual-camera setup along with an LED flash. The phone comes with flat edges and slightly rounded corners, making it comfortable to hold. The power and volume buttons are located on the right side.

The design is sleek and minimal, similar to many modern smartphones. The device is expected to be available in Prismatic Green and Titan Black. iQoo has also confirmed two years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates for the device.

Specifications and Features

Display

  • 6.76-inch Full HD+ LCD display

  • Resolution: 1080 × 2344 pixels

  • 120Hz refresh rate

  • 382 ppi pixel density

  • Up to 1200 nits brightness

Processor

  • MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset

  • Octa-core processor

  • Mali-G615 GPU for graphics

Storage Variants

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage

  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Operating System

  • Android 16

  • OriginOS 6

Camera

  • 50MP primary camera

  • 2MP secondary bokeh sensor

  • 32MP selfie camera

Video Recording

  • Supports 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras

Battery

  • 7200mAh battery

  • 44W wired fast charging

  • Reverse charging support

Protection

  • IP68 / IP69 water and dust resistance

Overall, the iQoo Z11x 5G stands out in the mid-range smartphone segment with its large display, powerful Dimensity processor, massive 7200mAh battery, and 50MP camera system.

With competitive pricing and long-term software support, the device is expected to be a strong option for users looking for performance, battery life, and modern 5G features at an affordable price.

