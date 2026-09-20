The itel A300C features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 720x1612 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset runs on an octa-core Unisoc T7100 chipset and a Mali G57 MP1 GPU.

itel smartphones are specifically engineered to provide affordable technology across emerging global markets, with a strong focus on India and Africa. itel spent weeks teasing its new A300C model, and now it's finally go time.

itel has launched the A300C smartphone in India, expanding its A series. The smartphone offers a budget-friendly price, starting at 10,999 in India, along with a large battery capacity.

Storage features

The handset has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage, expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 16 Go Edition. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner alongside Face Unlock support.

Camera features

The A300C smartphone features an 8-megapixel primary camera with an LED flash on the rear and a 5-megapixel front camera for better-quality selfies and video calls.

Battery and connectivity features

The A300C smartphone comes with a 6000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

It also offers connectivity options including a 3.5mm audio jack, DTS sound, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with military-grade durability and MIL-STD-810H certification.

Pricing and Availability

The itel A300C model price starts at Rs. 10,999 in India. It also offers a free screen replacement for the first 100 days after purchase. The itel A300C will be available through itel's retail outlets across India and online.

itel A300C vs A200 and A100: What's New?

The itel A300C brings several changes compared with the previous A-series models, particularly in battery capacity and charging.

The A300C packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, compared with the 5,000mAh battery and 15W charging offered by both the itel A200 and A100.

The A300C uses the Unisoc T7100 chipset and runs Android 16 Go Edition, while the A200 and A100 use the Unisoc T7250 and run Android 15 Go Edition.

The new model also adds features such as military-grade durability, UltraLink connectivity, an infrared remote control and DTS audio.

Overall, the A300C shifts the A-series focus towards a larger battery, faster charging and additional utility features. At the same time, the A200 still offers a higher 120Hz display refresh rate and a higher-resolution rear camera.