Itel has expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Itel City 300 5G. The new smartphone targets budget-conscious consumers with features such as a 120Hz display, 5G connectivity, a 5,000mAh battery and Android 16 Go Edition.

The Itel City 300 5G supports 10 5G bands and NRCA technology, which is designed to enhance connectivity. It also offers a lightweight software experience that reduces unnecessary pre-installed applications.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole design. Itel says the display delivers smoother scrolling and improved visual performance, making it suitable for everyday entertainment and browsing.