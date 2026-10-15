Itel has expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Itel City 300 5G. The new smartphone targets budget-conscious consumers with features such as a 120Hz display, 5G connectivity, a 5,000mAh battery and Android 16 Go Edition.
The Itel City 300 5G supports 10 5G bands and NRCA technology, which is designed to enhance connectivity. It also offers a lightweight software experience that reduces unnecessary pre-installed applications.
The smartphone features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole design. Itel says the display delivers smoother scrolling and improved visual performance, making it suitable for everyday entertainment and browsing.
Despite its entry-level positioning, the device has an 8.4mm-thin body and a 2.5D glass design, giving it a more premium look.
Performance and Software
The Itel City 300 5G is powered by the T8200 octa-core 5G processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. It runs Android 16 Go Edition, which is designed to provide a lightweight and responsive experience on entry-level smartphones.
The device also includes UltraLink free calling for added connectivity. For security, it offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock.
Battery and Camera Features
The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports USB Type-C charging. However, charging is limited to 10W, and the box includes a compatible charger.
For photography, the Itel City 300 5G features a 13MP autofocus rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The camera setup is intended for everyday photography, selfies and video calls.
The device is available in Dark Ruby, Mist Beige and Bold Indigo colour options.