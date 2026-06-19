The company has opened pre-bookings for the JBL 780NC on its website and on Amazon.

The JBL Live 780NC is priced at Rs. 15,999 in India, while the JBL Live 680NC is priced at Rs. 11,999. The company confirmed the prices for the devices in a press release. Both headphones are available in Black, Blue, White, Champagne, Green, Orange, and Purple finishes.

JBL Live 780NC and 680NC launched in India. The new JBL headphones arrive as part of the company's Live series and come with additional features, including Multipoint connectivity.

Customers can take advantage of a Rs. 2000 discount for the launch, and those who make purchases by July 31 will receive a complimentary one-year extended warranty.

The headphones will be available on JBL India's website, Amazon, and major retail stores starting on the first day of the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Features and Specifications of JBL 780NC and JBL 680NC

The JBL Live 780 NC and JBL 680 NC are equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers that utilise compound diaphragms. Both models offer JBL Signature Sound, JBL Spatial Sound 3.0, and support for LDAC high-resolution wireless audio on compatible devices.

The JBL Live 780NC also includes features such as Personal Sound Amplification and Low Volume EQ. While both models support Auracast audio sharing, the LE Audio capability is exclusive to the JBL Live 780NC.

For noise control, the JBL Live 780NC uses True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 with six microphones, while the JBL Live 680NC features the same technology with four microphones. Both models support 2-Mic Perfect Calls 2.0 and use two beamforming microphone pairs, paired with an AI-trained noise-reduction algorithm, for voice calls. JBL has also included Call Equaliser and Sound Level Optimiser features on both headphones.

Both the JBL Live 780NC and 680NC headphones support Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity and multipoint connection, allowing Users to switch between multiple paired devices. JBL has also equipped both models with customisable buttons, touch controls and support for the JBL headphones app.

JBL claims up to 50 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation enabled on both the JBL Live 780NC and JBL Live 680NC models. With noise cancellation turned off, the headphones are rated for up to 80 hours of playback. The company says a five-minute speed charge can provide up to four hours of listening time.

Live 780 adopts an over-ear form factor, while the JBL Live 680NC features an on-ear design. Both headphones feature foldable designs, soft-touch ear cushions, metallic accents, and smooth hardware finishes. The JBL Live 780NC weighs 2260g, whereas the JBL Live 680 weighs 231 g.

JBL Live 780NC - Specifications Specification Details Type Over-ear wireless headphones Price in India Rs. 15,999 Drivers 40mm dynamic drivers with compound diaphragms Audio Features Sound JBL Signature Sound Spatial Audio JBL Spatial Sound 3.0 Hi-Res Audio LDAC Hi-Res Wireless Audio Personal Sound Amplification Yes Low Volume EQ Yes Noise Cancellation ANC Type True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 Microphones 6 microphones Calling Features Call Technology 2-Mic Perfect Calls 2.0 Microphone Setup Two beamforming microphone pairs Noise Reduction AI-powered noise reduction Call Equaliser Yes Sound Level Optimiser Yes Connectivity Bluetooth Bluetooth 6.0 Multipoint Connectivity Yes LE Audio Support Yes Auracast Audio Sharing Yes Controls Buttons Customisable buttons Touch Controls Yes App Support JBL Headphones App support Battery Life With ANC On Up to 50 hours With ANC Off Up to 80 hours Fast Charge 5-minute fast charge provides up to 4 hours of playback Design Form Factor Foldable design Ear Cushions Soft-touch ear cushions Accents Metallic accents Weight 260g Colours Black, Blue, White, Champagne, Green, Orange, Purple