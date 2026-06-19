Technology

JBL Live 780NC & Live 680 NC arrived in India with up to 80 hours of battery

JBL has launched the Live 780NC and Live 680NC headphones in India at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 11,999, respectively. Both feature ANC, Bluetooth 6.0, LDAC audio, multipoint connectivity, and up to 80 hours of battery life. Pre-orders are live with launch discounts and extended warranty offers.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·4 min read
JBL Live 780NC Live 680NC
JBL Live 780NC Live 680NC debut in India

JBL Live 780NC and 680NC launched in India. The new JBL headphones arrive as part of the company's Live series and come with additional features, including Multipoint connectivity.

The JBL Live 780NC is priced at Rs. 15,999 in India, while the JBL Live 680NC is priced at Rs. 11,999. The company confirmed the prices for the devices in a press release. Both headphones are available in Black, Blue, White, Champagne, Green, Orange, and Purple finishes.

The company has opened pre-bookings for the JBL 780NC on its website and on Amazon.

Customers can take advantage of a Rs. 2000 discount for the launch, and those who make purchases by July 31 will receive a complimentary one-year extended warranty.

The headphones will be available on JBL India's website, Amazon, and major retail stores starting on the first day of the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Features and Specifications of JBL 780NC and JBL 680NC

The JBL Live 780 NC and JBL 680 NC are equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers that utilise compound diaphragms. Both models offer JBL Signature Sound, JBL Spatial Sound 3.0, and support for LDAC high-resolution wireless audio on compatible devices.

The JBL Live 780NC also includes features such as Personal Sound Amplification and Low Volume EQ. While both models support Auracast audio sharing, the LE Audio capability is exclusive to the JBL Live 780NC.

For noise control, the JBL Live 780NC uses True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 with six microphones, while the JBL Live 680NC features the same technology with four microphones. Both models support 2-Mic Perfect Calls 2.0 and use two beamforming microphone pairs, paired with an AI-trained noise-reduction algorithm, for voice calls. JBL has also included Call Equaliser and Sound Level Optimiser features on both headphones.

Both the JBL Live 780NC and 680NC headphones support Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity and multipoint connection, allowing Users to switch between multiple paired devices. JBL has also equipped both models with customisable buttons, touch controls and support for the JBL headphones app.

JBL claims up to 50 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation enabled on both the JBL Live 780NC and JBL Live 680NC models. With noise cancellation turned off, the headphones are rated for up to 80 hours of playback. The company says a five-minute speed charge can provide up to four hours of listening time.

Live 780 adopts an over-ear form factor, while the JBL Live 680NC features an on-ear design. Both headphones feature foldable designs, soft-touch ear cushions, metallic accents, and smooth hardware finishes. The JBL Live 780NC weighs 2260g, whereas the JBL Live 680 weighs 231 g.

JBL Live 780NC - Specifications
SpecificationDetails
TypeOver-ear wireless headphones
Price in IndiaRs. 15,999
Drivers40mm dynamic drivers with compound diaphragms
Audio Features
SoundJBL Signature Sound
Spatial AudioJBL Spatial Sound 3.0
Hi-Res AudioLDAC Hi-Res Wireless Audio
Personal Sound AmplificationYes
Low Volume EQYes
Noise Cancellation
ANC TypeTrue Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0
Microphones6 microphones
Calling Features
Call Technology2-Mic Perfect Calls 2.0
Microphone SetupTwo beamforming microphone pairs
Noise ReductionAI-powered noise reduction
Call EqualiserYes
Sound Level OptimiserYes
Connectivity
BluetoothBluetooth 6.0
Multipoint ConnectivityYes
LE Audio SupportYes
Auracast Audio SharingYes
Controls
ButtonsCustomisable buttons
Touch ControlsYes
App SupportJBL Headphones App support
Battery Life
With ANC OnUp to 50 hours
With ANC OffUp to 80 hours
Fast Charge5-minute fast charge provides up to 4 hours of playback
Design
Form FactorFoldable design
Ear CushionsSoft-touch ear cushions
AccentsMetallic accents
Weight260g
ColoursBlack, Blue, White, Champagne, Green, Orange, Purple
JBL Live 680NC - Specifications
SpecificationDetails
TypeOn-ear wireless headphones
Price in IndiaRs. 11,999
Drivers40mm dynamic drivers with compound diaphragms
Audio Features
SoundJBL Signature Sound
Spatial AudioJBL Spatial Sound 3.0
Hi-Res AudioLDAC Hi-Res Wireless Audio
Noise Cancellation
ANC TypeTrue Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0
Microphones4 microphones
Calling Features
Call Technology2-Mic Perfect Calls 2.0
Microphone SetupTwo beamforming microphone pairs
Noise ReductionAI-powered noise reduction
Call EqualiserYes
Sound Level OptimiserYes
Connectivity
BluetoothBluetooth 6.0
Multipoint ConnectivityYes
Auracast Audio SharingYes
Controls
ButtonsCustomisable buttons
Touch ControlsYes
App SupportJBL Headphones App support
Battery Life
With ANC OnUp to 50 hours
With ANC OffUp to 80 hours
Fast Charge5-minute fast charge provides up to 4 hours of playback
Design
Form FactorFoldable design
Ear CushionsSoft-touch ear cushions
AccentsMetallic accents
Weight231g
ColoursBlack, Blue, White, Champagne, Green, Orange, Purple

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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