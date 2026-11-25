During his absence, Nvidia CFO Colette Kress served as interim CEO . The board said it was satisfied with Huang's explanations and believed his reinstatement would not pose a national security risk.

The company's board unanimously approved his return on November 23 following discussions with Huang and input from senior US government officials.

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has been reinstated as the company's President and CEO, just 11 days after stepping down amid controversy surrounding his personal relationships and national security concerns.

However, the decision has raised questions about corporate governance and the US government's influence on major business decisions.

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Huang Apologises to Nvidia Employees

On November 24, Huang addressed Nvidia employees during an all-hands meeting, apologising for violating the company's code of conduct. He reportedly acknowledged making serious mistakes in his personal life and confirmed that he was undergoing therapy.

Huang also said the company's HR department would gather feedback about his leadership and share it with the board every month.

His resignation in November followed reports of relationships involving Chinese tech executive Alice Huang, who has been linked by US officials to suspected Chinese intelligence activities, and Nvidia vice-president Kimberly Powell.

The allegations triggered an independent investigation by Nvidia's board. The claims involving Alice Huang remain under investigation, and nothing has established that she was acting as a spy.

Trump Floats Pardon and Government Stake in Nvidia

US President Donald Trump has publicly supported Huang's return, claiming that his intervention played an important role in the board's decision.

Trump reportedly said a presidential pardon for Huang was "always an option" if needed, though he suggested such an extreme step probably wouldn't be necessary.

Trump also urged Huang to tell the truth when he appears before Congress next week. In addition, the US president said he had considered the possibility of the federal government taking a stake in Nvidia, suggesting it might not be too late to pursue the idea.

Trump also expressed satisfaction with the market's response to Huang's reinstatement, citing a significant recovery in Nvidia's share price after the announcement.

Nvidia Board Faces Questions Over Independence

The board's decision to bring Huang back has sparked criticism from corporate governance experts and raised concerns about its independence. The reversal came after the board had previously indicated that it did not intend to reinstate him.

Nvidia has established an independent committee to investigate reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. A separate National Security and Export Control Committee has also been formed to review the company's compliance practices and potential security risks.

The investigations remain active, and Nvidia has said it will continue cooperating with government inquiries. Some experts have questioned whether the board can maintain its independence following the reported intervention by the Trump administration.

Congressional Scrutiny Continues

Huang is expected to face questions from US lawmakers about his reported relationships, as well as national security concerns surrounding Alice Huang and Nvidia's security and export-control procedures.

The congressional scrutiny comes as the company attempts to restore confidence among employees, investors and business partners following the leadership crisis.

Although Huang is back at the helm of one of the world's most influential AI chipmakers, the ongoing investigations and questions about the board's decision mean that the controversy surrounding his return is far from over.