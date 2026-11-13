Jensen Huang Resigns as Nvidia CEO; Colette Kress Takes Over

The controversy centres on reports about Huang's personal relationships, including an alleged connection with a businesswoman whom US intelligence agencies reportedly suspect of having links to Chinese intelligence.

The development has attracted considerable attention from investors, technology companies, and financial markets, amid extraordinary demand for its processors and data centre technology.

NVIDIA, one of the world's most influential semiconductor companies, faces an unexpected leadership crisis after reports emerged that its board of directors is considering removing its longtime CEO and co-founder, Jensen Huang.

Concerns have also emerged over whether the situation could pose national security risks or expose sensitive company information.

Although NVIDIA has not confirmed that any confidential information or national security interests were compromised, the situation has prompted an independent investigation and raised questions about the company's leadership.

The latest developments have put Nvidia in an unusual position.

While its business continues to benefit from the worldwide expansion of AI infrastructure, uncertainty surrounding its chief executive has placed additional pressure on its stock and raised concerns about the company's future direction.

The Two Affairs Driving The Crisis

On November 8, 2026, Huang admitted in an email to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife.

The relationship involved Alice Huang, a senior executive at the Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed, which is a major buyer of Nvidia's advanced AI chips.

US intelligence agencies reportedly concluded that Alice Huang is an asset for China's Ministry of State Security and was facilitating restricted chip shipments to Chinese firms. Beijing has denied the allegations.

On November 11, Sources reported that Huang also had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's Vice President of Healthcare, who reports directly to him.

Five former employees described the relationship, and sources alleged that a bystander filmed the pair being affectionate at a San Jose hotel during Nvidia's GTC conference in March 2026, after which Huang's security team asked the bystander to sign a non-disclosure agreement,

Nvidia's corporate code of conduct explicitly warns against personal relationships that create conflicts of interest.

The Board Investigation

Following initial espionage reports, Nvidia's board announced on November 8 that a committee of independent directors would oversee a formal review.

The board stated that its primary focus is determining whether US national security or confidential Nvidia company secrets were compromised.

On November 10, the independent director announced that the board had retained the prominent corporate law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct a thorough, independent probe.

The investigation is being led by Wachtell partner Joon H. Kim, a former acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Board Deliberations And Potential Ouster

When the investigation was first announced on Sunday, November 8, the board stated it had "confidence in Jensen and his leadership team."

However, after Wednesday's report of his relationship with a direct subordinate, some sources said the board convened to weigh removing him.

Nvidia's board consists of 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent.

Under company bylaws, the board can remove Huang "with or without cause" by a majority vote.

Analysts note that replacing Huang poses a major challenge because he has no obvious successor; through names like CFO Colette Kress, co-founder Chris Malachowsky, and external tech executives have been floated as potential interim or long-term options.

External Legal and Political Pressure

Beyond the internal board probe, the U.S. Justice Department has taken over a federal investigation into Megaspeed, and the FBI is also examining the matter.

Additionally, Republican leaders of three US House committees have summoned Huang to a closed-door briefing about his interaction with Alice Huang.

Nvidia shareholders have filed a class action lawsuit against the company and Huang, alleging they failed to disclose material risks related to his relationship with an alleged foreign intelligence asset.

Stock And Broader Market Impact

Nvidia shares experienced sharp volatility, falling roughly 9.5% across Monday and Tuesday after the initial espionage probe was announced, briefly rebounding 2.9% on Wednesday, then plunging over 8% in after-hours trading and sliding roughly 7% in Thursday pre-market trading following reports of a second affair and an imminent board ouster.

This turmoil rippled across the semiconductor and AI ecosystem, dragging down closely aligned partners like CoreWeave by 6% and Micron by nearly 2% in extended trading.

At the same time, rival chipmakers gained on bets of capturing market share during a leadership disruption, with AMD rising roughly 4% and Broadcom declining 3%.

Additionally, the sell-off was weighted toward broader tech benchmarks, pulling Nasdaq 100 futures down about 1% and dragging Asian chip stocks such as TMC and SK Hynix lower.

Ultimately, Nvidia's next chapter will depend on its ability to maintain investor confidence, protect its technology, and continue delivering products that meet the growing demand for advanced computing.

The company has spent decades building its position in the semiconductor industry.

Whether Jensen Huang remains at the helm or a new leader eventually takes over, the decisions made during this period could have a lasting influence on Nvidia's future.

According to Nvidia's official announcement on November 12, 2026:

Jensen Huang resigned as President, CEO and board member, effective immediately.

Colette Kress, Nvidia's CFO, has been appointed interim CEO.

Nvidia's board has started searching for a permanent successor.

Harvey C. Jones has been appointed the company's first-ever board chairman.

Nvidia has confirmed the development in its official press release.