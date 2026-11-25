The new Rs 399 recharge plan comes with a 28-day validity. It offers unlimited 4G and 5G data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day.

The new lineup also brings an unlimited night data add-on and complimentary access to several digital services, including Canva Pro, JioHotstar and JioAICloud.

Reliance Jio has introduced its Happy New Year 2.0 recharge plans as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations. The new offers include two unlimited data plans priced at Rs 399 and Rs 3,999, along with additional data packs designed for users who need unlimited 5G connectivity for shorter periods.

Subscribers also receive access to several digital services at no additional cost. These include:

12-month Canva Pro subscription with premium design tools and templates worth Rs 4,000.

JioHotstar Mobile subscription.

Hollywood content and FanCode access through JioTV.

JioGames mobile subscription.

50GB of free cloud storage through JioAICloud.

JustDial Lite, hyperlocal coupons and digital diary services.

Jio Rs 3,999 Plan: Unlimited Data for 365 Days

For users looking for a long-term recharge option, Jio has introduced the Rs 3,999 annual plan.

It provides unlimited 4G and 5G data for 365 days, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

The plan also includes several digital benefits, such as:

12-month Canva Pro Lite subscription worth Rs 1,590.

JioHotstar Mobile subscription.

Hollywood content and FanCode through JioTV.

50GB of free cloud storage through JioAICloud.

Jio Introduces Unlimited 5G Add-On Packs Starting at Rs 15

Apart from the two main recharge plans, Jio has announced additional packs for customers who need unlimited 5G data for a limited period.

The available options include:

Unlimited 5G Add-On Packs Recharge Price Benefits Rs 15 Unlimited 5G data - 1 day Rs 25 Unlimited 5G data - 2 days

These add-on packs come without download limits, speed throttling or usage restrictions. The Rs 15 pack is already available, while the Rs 25 pack will be available from November 24.

Rs 50 Unlimited Night Data Pack: Benefits Explained

Jio has also introduced a Rs 50 unlimited night data add-on for customers who prefer using the internet late at night.

The pack provides unlimited 4G and 5G data between 12 AM and 5 AM every day for 28 days.

Importantly, this additional data allowance is separate from the regular daytime data balance. Therefore, activities such as downloading large files, streaming videos and backing up data during the specified hours will not consume the data included in the user's regular recharge plan.

The offer could be particularly useful for students, night-shift employees, gamers and customers who prefer downloading large files overnight.

How to Recharge Jio Happy New Year 2.0 Plans

The new Happy New Year 2.0 plans and additional data packs are available through multiple recharge channels across India. Using this link to check the plans: https://www.jio.com/selfcare/plans/mobility/prepaid-plans-list/

Customers can recharge using the MyJio app, Jio's official website, authorised Jio Stores and other retail outlets.