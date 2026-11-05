At a time when mobile internet is an important part of everyday life, Jio's latest offering could attract customers who occasionally need a large amount of data but don't want to spend on an expensive recharge.

What makes this recharge particularly interesting is its extremely low price and the unlimited 5G data benefit that it offers for a full 24 hours.

Reliance Jio has introduced an interesting addition to its prepaid recharge portfolio with the launch of a new Rs 15 truly Unlimited 5G Data Pack.

Jio Rs 15 Data Pack Specifications Specification Details Price Rs 15 (inclusive of taxes) Validity 24 hours from activation 5G Data Truly unlimited (no FUP limits) Network Jio 5G standalone network 4G Fallback Data 200MB high-speed, then 64Kbps Talk Time Not included SMS Benefits Not included Voucher Expiry Does not expire

The Jio Rs 15 data voucher provides truly unlimited 5G data for exactly 24 hours from the precise time of activation, free from daily speed caps, throttling, or Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limits while connected to the Jio 5G standalone network.

Priced at Rs 15 inclusive of taxes, this pure data pack excludes talk time or SMS benefits and requires an active base plan for voice calls and text messaging.

The voucher does not expire and may have standard daily data limits; it also includes a 4G fallback allowance of 200MB of high-speed data, after which 4G speeds drop to 64Kbps if the mobile device temporarily transitions into a 4G zone.

Core Benefits

An affordable temporary path to unlimited 5G connectivity is delivered through this data booster for budget subscribers on standard 1GB/day or 1.5GB/day plans who otherwise lack 5G privileges due to Jio restrictions on lower-tier base plans.

This pack supports data-heavy operations that quickly deplete standard daily internet quotas, including:

Large file downloads

Extensive software updates

Mobile game installations

Ultra HD/4K media streaming

Massive cloud storage backups

Mobile hotspot sharing also remains fully operational, enabling high-speed 5G internet on secondary devices like laptops or tablets for seamless remote work and video conferencing.

Eligibility and Requirements

To unlock the unlimited benefits of this plan, three conditions must be met simultaneously:

A 5G-enabled smartphone

Physical presence within a Jio True 5G coverage area

An active base prepaid plan of any value running on the SIM card

Reliance Jio Rs 15 Plan vs Other Jio Recharge Plans

Jio already offers several prepaid recharge options with different data allowances, validity periods, and additional benefits.

The new Rs 15 pack serves a different purpose than those regular plans.

For example, Jio's Rs 349 plan offers 28 days of validity, unlimited 5G data, and 2GB of regular daily data.

Meanwhile, its Rs 899 and Rs 1,029 options provide longer validity periods and unlimited 5G benefits.

The Rs 15 pack, on the other hand, is intended for temporary data needs.

Regular prepaid plans are designed to provide reliable connectivity over several weeks or months, whereas the Rs 15 recharge is for a single day of heavy internet usage.

For instance, someone who regularly uses mobile data for calls, browsing, and social media may prefer the Rs 349 plan because it provides a longer validity period and other benefits.

However, someone with an active recharge who suddenly needs unlimited 5G data to download a large file might prefer the Rs 15 option.

These two plan types serve different customer needs, so the Rs 15 pack shouldn't be considered a replacement for Jio's regular prepaid plans.

The biggest attraction of this pack is its affordability.

Instead of buying a more expensive recharge for occasional heavy data use, customers can consider a one-day option focused entirely on additional 5G connectivity.

The pack could be particularly useful for:

Students

Gamers

Remote workers

Frequent travellers

Customers who regularly download large files or stream high-quality videos

However, its actual usefulness will depend on eligibility requirements, network coverage, and the terms attached to the recharge.