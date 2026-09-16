The partnership brings Canva's premium design tools to Jio customers without requiring a separate subscription payment.

The offer is available from September 16, 2026, and can be activated through the MyJio app.

Jio users in India now have another digital benefit to look forward to, Reliance Jio has partnered with Canva to give eligible customers free access to Canva Pro or Canva Pro Lite for up to 12 months, depending on their recharge plan.

Canva Pro Eligibility

The full Canva Pro subscription accompanies the ₹399 plan.

This plan grants access to the full premium tier, including advanced AI tools, 100GB of storage, and full brand kits.

Canva Pro Lite Eligibility

The Canva Pro Lite subscription is accessible via the ₹349 plan as the base eligible option for the Lite tier, or through higher 2GB-per-day plans priced above ₹349 with a 2GB daily data limit.

Activation Steps

Open the MyJio App on a mobile device.

Log in using an active, eligible Jio phone number and verify your identity via OTP.

Search for the Canva offer banner or navigate to the coupons/benefits section.

Tap the offer to redirect to the official Canva website.

Log in to an existing Canva account or create a new account to link the benefit.

Complete the on-screen prompts to activate the complimentary Canva Pro or Pro Lite access.

What Can Users Actually Do With Canva Pro?

The benefit is not limited to making simple posters. A student could use Canva to prepare a presentation or project.

A content creator could design thumbnails, social media posts, and short-form video material.

A small business owner could create promotional posters, menus, product graphics, and marketing materials.

Someone planning a personal event could use it for invitations, announcements, and other designs.

Canva Pro also removes some of the limitations users encounter with the free version.

Premium templates and media, background removal tools, resizing functions, and other advanced features can make repetitive design work considerably easier.

This is one reason the offer may be more useful than a benefit tied to a single entertainment service.

Canva Pro and Canva Pro Lite: What's the Difference?

Canva Pro provides access to a much wider collection of premium templates, photographs, videos, graphics, fonts, and design tools.

It also includes features such as background removal, Magic Eraser, Magic Resize, Content Planner, Brand Kit capabilities, and Canva's AI-powered creative tools.

Canva Pro Lite also provides access to premium content and useful design features.

Still, some advanced capabilities and usage limits are reduced compared with the full Pro subscription.

So customers should not assume that receiving "Canva" through the Jio offer automatically means they have the complete Pro package.

Is Canva Pro Free For Airtel, Vi, Or Other SIM Users?

This 12-month Jio promotion is for eligible Jio customers.

Reports about the partnership do not say that Airtel, Vi, or other SIM users receive the same free 12-month Canva Pro benefit through this Jio offer.

However, there is an important distinction. Canva itself has a free version that anyone can use.

Canva says Canva Free remains available to individual users, while Canva Pro adds premium content and additional features.

Therefore, someone using an Airtel, Vi, BSNL, or other SIM can still use Canva Free and may separately encounter Canva's own trials or other promotions.

Jio's Canva partnership gives eligible customerseligible customers a chance to use premium Canva features without paying the normal subscription price for up to a year.

Customers can claim the offer through MyJio from September 16, 2026, and should check the offer displayed for their Jio number for exact eligibility and subscription tier.