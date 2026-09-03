JioPC is designed for users whose computers have slowed over time because of ageing hardware, limited storage, or outdated operating systems.

Previously, JioPC was limited to JioHome broadband subscribers. With the latest expansion, the service is now available to consumers across the country.

Reliance Jio has expanded its JioPC cloud computing service across India, making it a standalone subscription that anyone with an internet connection can use, regardless of their telecom or broadband provider.

Instead of replacing an old computer or spending heavily on hardware upgrades, Jio aims to supplement the device's capabilities through its cloud infrastructure.

The service can provide up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of cloud storage, depending on the subscription selected. Jio says setup takes less than five minutes and does not require users to migrate existing data, install new hardware, or experience downtime.

The company also claims that computers up to eight years old can use JioPC to access additional computing resources, as Jio's cloud servers process demanding workloads rather than the user's machine.

JioPC Focuses on AI-Ready Computing

Jio is positioning JioPC as an affordable way to keep older computers capable of handling increasingly demanding software and AI-based applications.

According to the company, AI workloads can be processed through the cloud instead of locally on the user's computer. This could let older, less powerful machines access AI-powered applications without upgrading their physical hardware.

Jio says the service addresses a broader challenge faced by Indian households, schools, and small businesses, where many computers remain in use despite ageing or underpowered hardware.

The company also points to the rising cost of purchasing new computers, which can make hardware replacement difficult for some users.

JioPC Plans and Pricing

JioPC is available in two subscription tiers: JioPC and JioPC Ultra.

JioPC Pricing Plan Details JioPC (8GB RAM / 500GB Storage) JioPC - 2 months ₹1,000 JioPC - 5 months ₹2,000 JioPC - 10+2 months ₹4,000 JioPC Ultra (16GB RAM / 1TB Storage) JioPC Ultra - 2 months ₹1,200 JioPC Ultra - 5 months ₹2,500 JioPC Ultra - 10+2 months ₹5,000

The standard JioPC plan targets users who want a basic performance boost, while JioPC Ultra offers more memory and storage for people working with larger files or more demanding applications.

With the nationwide expansion, Jio is positioning JioPC as a cloud-based alternative to traditional PC upgrades, allowing users to extend the usefulness of existing computers without replacing their hardware.