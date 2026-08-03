Technology

JioTag 2 launched in India with Google Find Hub & Apple Find My Support

Reliance Jio has launched the JioTag 2 in India at ₹1,249. The Bluetooth tracker supports Google Find Hub and Apple Find My, features a 120dB buzzer, Lost Mode, and up to two years of battery life with the included spare battery, helping users track everyday belongings.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
JioTag 2
Jio Tag 2 launched in India by Reliance with lost mode
Advertisement

Reliance Jio has launched the JioTag 2 in India, introducing the second generation of its Bluetooth item tracker with broader ecosystem compatibility, an improved design and longer battery life.

Priced at ₹1,249, the new tracker is designed to help users locate everyday belongings such as keys, wallets, backpacks, laptop bags, luggage and even bicycles.

Nearly three years after the original JioTag debuted as an affordable alternative to premium trackers like Apple's AirTag, the new model arrives with support for both Google Find Hub and Apple Find My, making it compatible with Android and iPhone users alike.

Advertisement

What Is JioTag 2?

JioTag 2 is a compact Bluetooth tracker that can be attached to personal belongings. Once paired with a smartphone, it helps users locate misplaced or lost items through Google's Find Hub app on Android or Apple's Find My app on iPhone.

Unlike GPS trackers, the JioTag 2 does not include a SIM card or cellular connectivity. Instead, it uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and crowdsourced location networks from Google and Apple to help users track their belongings.

How Does It Work?

When the tagged item is within Bluetooth range, users can make the tracker emit a loud sound using the companion app. The built-in 120dB buzzer makes it easier to locate misplaced items hidden under furniture, inside rooms or nearby.

If the item moves outside Bluetooth range, JioTag 2 relies on Google's Find Hub and Apple's Find My community networks. Nearby compatible Android or Apple devices can anonymously detect the tracker and securely update its location, allowing users to view its last known position.

The tracker also supports Lost Mode, which automatically sends updated location information whenever another compatible device comes close to the missing JioTag 2, improving the chances of recovering lost belongings.

Battery Life

JioTag 2 is powered by a replaceable CR2032 coin-cell battery. Jio claims the battery lasts up to one year on a single cell and includes an additional battery in the retail box, offering up to two years of usage before users need to purchase a replacement.

Price and Availability

The JioTag 2 is priced at ₹1,249 in India and is currently available through Amazon India. Eligible bank offers can reduce the effective purchase price to ₹1,199.

JioTag 2 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
ProductJioTag 2
TypeBluetooth Item Tracker
ConnectivityBluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
Compatible NetworksGoogle Find Hub, Apple Find My
Compatible DevicesAndroid and iPhone
Buzzer120dB Built-in Speaker
TrackingBluetooth + Crowdsourced Device Networks
Lost ModeYes
BatteryReplaceable CR2032 Coin Cell
Battery LifeUp to 1 year (2 years with included spare battery)
Extra BatteryIncluded in the Box
Supported ItemsKeys, Wallet, Bags, Luggage, Laptop Bags, Backpacks, Bicycle and more
Launch Price₹1,249
Offer Price₹1,199 (with eligible bank offers)
AvailabilityAmazon India
Advertisement

Topics

New gadget launchTechnology Latest News

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles
Loading comments...