Nearly three years after the original JioTag debuted as an affordable alternative to premium trackers like Apple's AirTag, the new model arrives with support for both Google Find Hub and Apple Find My , making it compatible with Android and iPhone users alike.

Priced at ₹1,249, the new tracker is designed to help users locate everyday belongings such as keys, wallets, backpacks, laptop bags, luggage and even bicycles.

Reliance Jio has launched the JioTag 2 in India, introducing the second generation of its Bluetooth item tracker with broader ecosystem compatibility, an improved design and longer battery life.

What Is JioTag 2?

JioTag 2 is a compact Bluetooth tracker that can be attached to personal belongings. Once paired with a smartphone, it helps users locate misplaced or lost items through Google's Find Hub app on Android or Apple's Find My app on iPhone.

Unlike GPS trackers, the JioTag 2 does not include a SIM card or cellular connectivity. Instead, it uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and crowdsourced location networks from Google and Apple to help users track their belongings.

How Does It Work?

When the tagged item is within Bluetooth range, users can make the tracker emit a loud sound using the companion app. The built-in 120dB buzzer makes it easier to locate misplaced items hidden under furniture, inside rooms or nearby.

If the item moves outside Bluetooth range, JioTag 2 relies on Google's Find Hub and Apple's Find My community networks. Nearby compatible Android or Apple devices can anonymously detect the tracker and securely update its location, allowing users to view its last known position.

The tracker also supports Lost Mode, which automatically sends updated location information whenever another compatible device comes close to the missing JioTag 2, improving the chances of recovering lost belongings.

Battery Life

JioTag 2 is powered by a replaceable CR2032 coin-cell battery. Jio claims the battery lasts up to one year on a single cell and includes an additional battery in the retail box, offering up to two years of usage before users need to purchase a replacement.

Price and Availability

The JioTag 2 is priced at ₹1,249 in India and is currently available through Amazon India. Eligible bank offers can reduce the effective purchase price to ₹1,199.