According to recent reports, the sour rate of laptops is expected to increase in 2026. The rising costs and shortages of key components are the primary reasons for the surge in laptop prices.
Compared to the previous year's price, the Laptop's price increased by 35 per cent in 2026. The price of laptops has increased significantly compared to previous years due to rising costs of essential components such as memory chips, processors, and graphics cards.
The major reason for the price increase is the rise in RAM and chipset prices. DRAM and NAND memory prices and shortages of Intel processors used in laptops. Besides this, AI data centres require large numbers of GPUs and memory chips, so tech companies are buying most of the supply. It leaves less memory for consumer devices like laptops and phones.
In 2025, the Indian PC market, comprising desktops, notebooks, and workstations, achieved its best year ever, with shipments totalling 15.9 million units. According to IDC, it increased by over 10.2 per cent compared to the previous year. Analysts said RAM prices alone could rise 10–15% in 2026.
It marked the first occasion that yearly shipments exceeded 15 million units, outpacing the peaks driven by Covid in FY21 and FY22. Retailers and industry watchers said the price could continue to rise until the second half of 2027.
Kailash Lakhyani, founder and chairman of the All India Mobile Retailers Association, confirms that laptop prices will increase, as with smartphones, every month since November. He also added that the trend will escalate due to rising memory costs, dollar volatility, inflation, and the impact of the conflict in West Asia.
He said, “Assembled computer prices have skyrocketed due to extreme memory prices and black-market activity,” and added, “The government and brands must take strict action against grey and black market players who are exploiting these shortages to overcharge consumers.”
The growing demand for enhanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and high-performance in laptops, is driving the market. As a result, modern laptops tend to be more expensive than earlier models.