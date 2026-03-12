According to recent reports, the sour rate of laptops is expected to increase in 2026. The rising costs and shortages of key components are the primary reasons for the surge in laptop prices.

Compared to the previous year's price, the Laptop's price increased by 35 per cent in 2026. The price of laptops has increased significantly compared to previous years due to rising costs of essential components such as memory chips, processors, and graphics cards.

The major reason for the price increase is the rise in RAM and chipset prices. DRAM and NAND memory prices and shortages of Intel processors used in laptops. Besides this, AI data centres require large numbers of GPUs and memory chips, so tech companies are buying most of the supply. It leaves less memory for consumer devices like laptops and phones.