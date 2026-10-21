The Lava Aura Curve is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

The Lava Aura Curve sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will deliver a peak brightness of 1,100 nits, promising smooth scrolling, vibrant colours, and improved visibility in bright conditions.

Lava has launched the new Lava Aura Curve 5G, following the Lava Virat Curve launch in September. The Lava Curve smartphone is priced at Rs. 23,999.

The smartphone ships with Android 16 and will get two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

It supports several Vayu AI features, including AI Circle Search, AI Call Summary, and AI Voice Translation with support for 80 languages.

Camera features

The device carries a 0-megapixel dual AI rear camera setup led by a Sony IMX752 sensor and a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The rear mini display, placed below the rear camera module, can help show the time, battery level, notifications and custom messages.

Battery features

The Lava Aura Curve 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast Charging and is claimed to offer up to 660 minutes of YouTube playback on a single charge.

The body carries MIL-STD-810H build certification and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Pricing and Colour

The Lava Aura Curve is priced at Rs.23,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and is offered in Ellora Slate, Heritage Indigo, and Makrana Ivory shades. It is available at offline Lava retailers.

What is the core difference between the Lava Virat Curve and the Lava Aura Curve?

Lava International Limited expanded its smartphone lineup by launching the Lava Aura Curve 5G on October 21. The tech giant has launched several smartphones, including the Lava Virat Curve, which launched in September.

Soon after, the company returned with a new smartphone that shares the same design and specifications but targets a specific audience. The company claims the Lava Aura Curve is focused on offline audiences.