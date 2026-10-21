Technology

Lava Aura Curve 5G Launched in India at Rs 23,999 with 6000mAh battery

Lava has launched the Aura Curve 5G in India at ₹23,999, featuring a 6.67-inch 120Hz curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, 50MP Sony camera and a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone runs Android 16 and is available through offline Lava retailers in three colour options

Thangaraja Palaniappan
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Lava Aura Curve
Lava launched Aura Curve 5G in India with two different colors
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Lava has launched the new Lava Aura Curve 5G, following the Lava Virat Curve launch in September. The Lava Curve smartphone is priced at Rs. 23,999.

Lava Aura Curve detailed features

Display

The Lava Aura Curve sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will deliver a peak brightness of 1,100 nits, promising smooth scrolling, vibrant colours, and improved visibility in bright conditions.

The Lava Aura Curve is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

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The smartphone ships with Android 16 and will get two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

It supports several Vayu AI features, including AI Circle Search, AI Call Summary, and AI Voice Translation with support for 80 languages.

Camera features

The device carries a 0-megapixel dual AI rear camera setup led by a Sony IMX752 sensor and a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The rear mini display, placed below the rear camera module, can help show the time, battery level, notifications and custom messages.

Battery features

The Lava Aura Curve 5G packs a  6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast Charging and is claimed to offer up to 660 minutes of YouTube playback on a single charge.

The body carries MIL-STD-810H build certification and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Pricing and Colour

The Lava Aura Curve is priced at Rs.23,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and is offered in Ellora Slate, Heritage Indigo, and Makrana Ivory shades. It is available at offline Lava retailers.

What is the core difference between the Lava Virat Curve and the Lava Aura Curve?

Lava International Limited expanded its smartphone lineup by launching the Lava Aura Curve 5G on October 21. The tech giant has launched several smartphones, including the Lava Virat Curve, which launched in September.

Soon after, the company returned with a new smartphone that shares the same design and specifications but targets a specific audience. The company claims the Lava Aura Curve is focused on offline audiences.

Lava Aura Curve 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size6.67-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED
Refresh Rate120Hz
Resolution2400 × 1080 pixels
Brightness1,100 nits
Operating System
OSAndroid 16
Processor
Chipset6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7100
Camera
Rear Camera50MP Sony IMX752 primary camera with EIS
Front Camera13MP
Battery
Capacity6,000mAh
Charging45W wired Charging support
Software Updates
OS Upgrades2 years of Android upgrades
Security Updates3 years of security updates
Durability
Water ResistanceIP64 dust and splash resistance
Build CertificationMIL-STD-810H certification
RAM and Storage
Configuration6GB RAM +128GB Storage
Pricing
6GB+128GBRs.23,999
Colour
OptionsEllora Slate, Heritage Indigo  , Makrana Ivory
Availability
Where to BuyOffline Lava retailers
Launched
Launch DateOctober 21
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